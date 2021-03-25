LogPoint Only SIEM provider Awarded EAL 3+ Certification

LogPoint now delivers the only SIEM in the world with Common Criteria EAL 3+ certification. It documents LogPoint software meeting the rigorous quality standards required by critical infrastructure industries, defense, intelligence and law enforcement.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, announces their SIEM receiving a trusted Common Criteria EAL 3+ re-certification, ensuring the quality of LogPoint software.

"Our EAL 3+ certification is representative of LogPoint's commitment to innovation and efficiency in providing mission-critical safeguards for information. We deliver software certified for use by organizations that are critical to national security, the infrastructure of our societies and our collective personal privacy," says LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.

REQUIRED IN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The EAL 3+ certification is required by private and public sector organizations operating in critical infrastructure industries such as: energy, healthcare and finance, defense, intelligence and law enforcement. It authorizes the LogPoint SIEM to be placed at the core of critical digital infrastructures and to process classified information.

"Accelerated global digitization requires cybersecurity as part of the foundation of both safety and success for government agencies and industry. It requires the real-time situational awareness and analysis of cyber-threats that advanced SIEM with UEBA provides. Now future LogPoint customers and partners have trusted, internationally standardized assurance that our software meets the highest standards, and is authorized to process critical and classified data," says Jesper Zerlang.

ACCELERATING DETECTION AND RESPONSE

LogPoint's innovative technology accelerates cybersecurity detection and response, giving organizations the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. The innovative Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software collects security information from across the entire network and sources of any kind, and structurally integrates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) machine learning to effectively detect and prevent breaches.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized standard for evaluating the security claims of IT products and systems, formally standardized as ISO/IEC 15408. The certification provides assurance that the process of specification, implementation and evaluation in development has been conducted in a rigorous, standardized and repeatable manner.

The LogPoint SIEM is certified to Common Criteria EAL level 3+ by CSEC, the Swedish Certification Body for IT Security. LogPoint was awarded its first EAL certification in 2015 in collaboration with Boeing Defence, Space & Security.

More information about LogPoint EAL 3+ certification.

ABOUT LOGPOINT: LogPoint is committed to democratizing data insight and making the complex accessible. We are a multinational, multicultural, and inclusive company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in 9 countries across Europe, USA, and Asia. Our innovative SIEM and UEBA technology accelerate cybersecurity detection and response giving customers the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. We enable organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting Cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics. Our commitment to quality and security is documented by our EAL 3+ certification. LogPoint is receiving stellar reviews by cybersecurity professionals and is recognized by leading industry analysts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471894/LogPoint_EAL3Plus_certified.jpg

CONTACT:LogPoint, Mads Lindberg, VP Communications, Tel.: +45 3031 7141, E-mail: mal@logpoint.com