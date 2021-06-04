Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Giugno 2021
LONGi guarantees the quality of its product, which helps customers secure the total lifecycle performance of their PV plants

04 giugno 2021 | 12.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XI'AN, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With technological and industrial expertise accumulated over the past two decades, LONGi released at SNEC 2021 the industry's first "Lifecycle Quality" standard. Based on the concept of "customer value first", "LONGi Lifecycle Quality" will ensure that LONGi products will perform reliably throughout the lifespan and help our customers realize the high returns on investment throughout the entire lifecycle of their PV power plants.

image_1

Under its brand concept of "Steadfast and Reliable, Technology Leadership", LONGi is committed to helping customers secure the value of their power plant throughout its lifecycle through technology and product quality. During SNEC 2021, LONGi demonstrated its technology, management and customer values are above and beyond industrial baseline standards. Customers will be able to access to the quality guarantee and reliable services throughout the lifecycle of their PV power plants.

In terms of technical standards, LONGi is consolidating its leading role through multi-dimension technical benchmarking. On managerial standards, LONGi's standard BOM and stringent reliability monitoring will cover the entire lifecycle management of its products. LONGi is the forerunner in applying wind tunnel testing to validate module design. Maximum wind speed of 60m/s has been tested on LONGi modules, equivalent to a Category 17 hurricane. In the hail test, LONGi even enlarged the test size of the pallets to more than 35mm to validate the high reliability of the module design. LONGi guarantees the quality of its products throughout the entire lifecycle of our customer's PV power plants.

During the design stage of PV power plants, customers are mostly focused on reducing system costs and improving system electricity generation capacity and safety performance. LONGi can offer customers high-efficiency products that can be adapted to various condition and provide a comprehensive analysis of the optimal module selection for different applications, so as to maximize investment income from the PV power plants.

LONGi unveiled the industry’s first “Lifecycle Quality” standard at SNEC2021

When the power plants enter the construction phase, LONGi's global module production capacity of more than 50GW can eliminate customer concerns regarding product delivery. In addition, LONGi's product quality standard system - which leads the industrial baseline requirements - will fully guarantee the reliability of the product for efficient and stable electricity generation.

In the operation phase of the power plants, customers shift their focus to product quality assurance, stable income stream from the electricity generation, system O & M and power plant optimization. As an important outdoor operational asset with 30-year warranty, the robustness and reliability of PV power plants throughout the entire lifecycle are vital to customers.

From the launch of Hi-MO N to the first release of "LONGi Lifecycle Quality" standard for power plants in solar industry, LONGi has once again won the world's attention for its commitment of "Customer value first" and its efforts in propelling the global energy transition.

 

 

LONGi Solar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525976/image_1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525966/image_2.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg 

