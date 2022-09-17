Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
comunicato stampa

MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

17 settembre 2022 | 23.18
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR).

US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness of this combination product. The data generated from this IDE clinical study will support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the USA.

MagicTouch SCB is the world's first Sirolimus-coated Balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets. More than 100 thousand patients have been treated with MagicTouch SCB in these markets.

About MagicTouch SCB:

MagicTouch SCB is a CE marked and commercially marketed Sirolimus coated balloon developed by Concept Medical, using proprietary Nanoluté Technology. MagicTouch SCB has been used in >50,000 patients in major global markets.

About Concept Medical Inc (CMI):

CMI is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has operational offices in The Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil and manufacturing units in India. CMI specializes in developing drug-delivery systems and has unique and patented technology platforms that can be deployed to deliver any drug / pharmaceutical agent across the luminal surfaces of blood vessels.

www.conceptmedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901255/MagicTouch.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244676/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magictouch-scb-receives-ide-approval-for-in-stent-restenosis-indication-301626647.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
