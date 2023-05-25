Making the Most of Every Ray | Huawei Launches FusionSolar Strategy and New Products at SNEC 2023

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei launched its brand new FusionSolar strategy and all-scenario Smart PV+Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions at the 16th SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. These offerings demonstrate Huawei's commitment to driving global transformation towards carbon neutrality.

In his keynote speech, Hou Jinlong, President of Huawei Digital Power, emphasized the accelerated energy transformation from fossil fuels to renewable energy, driven by carbon neutrality, energy independence, and business value. In collaboration with partners, Huawei Digital Power integrates digital and power electronics technologies, as well as data and energy flows, to deliver all-scenario low-carbon products and solutions for customers worldwide. The goal is to build innovative power system infrastructure that advances the PV and ESS industries.

Unveiling the Next-generation FusionSolar Strategy

Chen Guoguang, President of Smart PV Business at Huawei Digital Power, unveiled the brand-new FusionSolar strategy. The strategy focuses on the 4T (Watt/Bit/Heat/Battery) technology convergence, establishing high-quality industry standards with partners, and enhancing its six ecosystem partner systems. Chen also presented Huawei's future-oriented all-scenario Smart PV+ESS solutions.

In utility-scale plant scenarios, Huawei has set the global trend of smart string inverters over the past decade. Moving forward, the company will develop smart grid-forming converters that integrate PV+ESS+Grid+Management System to make PV a major energy source. Huawei's partnership with China Resources Power in Qinghai, China, led to the world's first application of smart grid-forming converters, laying the foundation for future industry standards. Moreover, Huawei helped ACWA Power and Power Construction Corporation of China build the world's largest PV+ESS micro-grid project in Saudi Arabia, supplying clean electricity to a city of about 1 million residents.

In commercial and industrial (C&I) scenarios, Huawei promotes technological innovation to set active safety as a standard, helping customers reduce carbon emissions. In the coming decade, Huawei's one-fits-all, "Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Load+Management System" solution will empower campuses and factories to achieve 100% energy self-sufficiency.

In residential scenarios, Huawei aims to optimize home energy consumption through key technologies, like off-grid power backup, intelligent home energy scheduling by AI Energy Management Assistant (EMMA), and virtual power plant (VPP) interconnection. These efforts will enable power independence and self-sufficiency for homes.

Launching New FusionSolar Products for All Scenarios

Zheng Yue, President of Utility Smart PV Business, Huawei Digital Power, introduced the FusionSolar Smart PV&ESS Solution, delivering grid forming, low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), high reliability, and comprehensive digitalization.

Huawei Smart PV&ESS Solution works in both on-grid and off-grid scenarios, offering 40% higher renewable power capacity and 30% lower LCOE than a conventional solution. Its 5+4 multi-level safety design ensures comprehensive protection from PV to ESS, covering components to systems, and provides robust cybersecurity. Its comprehensive digitalization enables end-to-end sensing of each component in a power plant.

Zhong Mingming, President of C&I Smart PV Business, Huawei Digital Power, launched the C&I Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Management System Solution 2.0. The solution, combining optimizers, solar string inverters, ESSs, chargers, and management services, features intelligent energy yield, intelligent power consumption, intelligent reliability assurance, intelligent O&M, and active safety. It reduces customers' power consumption costs through intelligent technologies in energy yield, power consumption, reliability assurance, and O&M. The solution also ensures active safety at device, asset, and personal levels.

Zhou Tao, President of Residential Smart PV Business, Huawei Digital Power, launched the Residential Smart PV Solution 4.0. This 1+4+X Optimizer+PV+ESS+Charger+Load+Management System offers electricity self-sufficiency, an intelligent control experience, and active safety. It improves rooftop utilization by 10%–30%, rooftop energy yield by up to 35%, and energy self-consumption by 10%. Integrating Residential Smart PV Solution with Huawei All-in-One Smart Home provides real-time insights and holistic control of energy data, driving home electricity self-sufficiency. The solution also prioritizes active safety, with enhanced response speed and safeguarding performance at the component and system levels.

As of March 2023, Huawei Digital Power has assisted global customers in generating 769.5 billion kWh of green electricity, curbing 350 million tons of carbon emissions — equivalent to planting 480 million trees. Huawei is dedicated to collaborating with customers and partners to promote green PV as a primary energy source for every home and business, thereby fostering the healthy development of the industry and contributing to a greener future.

