Venerdì 01 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:21
MARATHON DU MONT-BLANC, MORE THAN 2,000 RUNNERS ON THE SLOPES OF EUROPE'S HIGHEST PEAK

01 luglio 2022 | 09.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

26 JUNE 2022, Start 7.30 AM, 42 KM, 2,540 M elevation gain

ANNECY, France, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the centre of Chamonix, European capital of mountaineering at the foot of Mont-Blanc, 2,000 courageous trail runners set off along the route of the Marathon du Mont-Blanc, 2nd round of the Golden World Trail Series, on Sunday 26th June.

Chamonix, the capital of trail running

The speaker made it clear before the start: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc is more popular for its summer activities than for its winter season. And when you look at the playground unfurling in front the the 2,000 participants in the Marathon du Mont-Blanc 2022, you can understand why. With the effervescent valley vibrating to the rhythms of the runners, sublime mountains with the majestic Mont Blanc as the highest point and balcony trails from which to enjoy these magnificent panoramic views, there's plenty to whet the appetite. And to add to this, for the first time this year, the second round of the Golden Trail World Series offered both a start and finish in the heart of Chamonix itself for a guaranteed thrill. The public was not disappointed on 26th June - there were several tens of thousands of spectators who came to support all these runners, whether at the start and finish in Chamonix, or directly in the Fan Zone set up at kilometre 13 at the Le Tour section of the route.

New champions

At the top of the list of winners of this Marathon du Mont-Blanc 2022, there are two completely new winners, as Jonathan Albon (Team The North Face, Great Britain) came first in the men's race, while Sara Alonso (Team Salomon, Spain) confirmed her great form by winning the race after her third place in Zegama in May. There were also African runners taking part in this second round of the Golden Trail World Series. Elhousine Elazzoui (Team Pini Mountain Racing, Morocco), Robert Pkemboi Matayango (Team Sky Runners Kenya, Kenya) and Petro Mamu (Team Scarpa, Eritrea) maintained great rhythm before slowing down over the final kilometres. They finished the race in 4th, 6th and 13th position respectively.

Next date in Norway

After this second round, the Golden Trail World Series will be heading to Norwayfor the first time, the with Stranda Fjord Trail Race on 6th August.

Results

Men

1 – JONATHAN ALBON (GBR – THE NORTH FACE): 03:35:20 (+200 pts)

2 – DAVIDE MAGNINI (ITA – SALOMON): 03:39:41 (+176 pts)

3 – RUY UEDA (JAP – RED BULL): 03:40:42 (+156 pts)

4 – ELHOUSINE ELAZZAOUI (MAR – PINI MOUNTAIN RACING): 03:43:19 (+144 pts)

5 – THIBAUT BARONIAN (FRA – SALOMON): 03:47:27 (+136 pts)

Women

1 – SARA ALONSO (ESP – SALOMON): 04:14:49 (+200 pts)

2 – CAITLIN FIELDER (NZL – SALOMON): 04:20:21 (+ 176 pts)

3 – DANI MORENO (USA – HOKA ONE ONE/RABBIT): 04:21:52 (+ 156 pts)

4 – ANAÏS SABRIÉ (FRA – TEAM SIDAS X MATRYX): 04:22:10 (+144 pts)

5 – MARCELA VASINOVA (CZE – SALOMON): 04:24:35 (+136 pts)

Get all the Marathon du Mont-Blanc 2022 rankings here: https://mbm.livetrail.net 

Find the Golden Trail World Series 2022 general ranking here: https://goldentrailseries.com/series/gtws.htm 

Available photos and press elementsPassword: GTWSpress2022Please use the copyrights @GoldenTrailSeries | @"name of the race" | @"name of the photographer"

Golden Trail TV: goldentrailseries.com/gttv/Website: goldentrailseries.comFacebook: Golden Trail SeriesInstagram: Golden Trail SeriesYouTube: Golden Trail SeriesE-mail: contact@goldentrailseries.com

press@goldentrailseries.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851768/Golden_Trail_Series_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819208/Golden_Trail_World_Series_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

in Evidenza