Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 e-Commerce, su Amazon è record ricerche prodotti per animali domestici

00:01 Bassetti contro Paragone: "Fomenti odio" - Video

23:45 Paragone si imbavaglia a Cartabianca - Video

23:15 Atalanta-United 2-2, Ronaldo gela i nerazzurri

23:13 No Green Pass Trieste, Puzzer denunciato: foglio di via da Roma

23:07 Lite Berlinguer-Paragone a Cartabianca e senatore si imbavaglia

22:52 Juve-Zenit 4-2, bianconeri agli ottavi di Champions

22:45 Afghanistan, Conte: "Talebani hanno deluso, dialogo con loro è complicato"

22:01 Spazio, Giove: svelati nuovi misteri sulla macchia rossa

21:52 Forza Nuova, Lombardia approva mozione Pd per scioglimento

21:41 Report Rai 3 e vaccini, Ranucci: "Accuse dai no vax"

21:41 Cop26, Biden: "Cina ha fatto un grosso errore a non venire"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Martin Bruncko joins Binance as Executive Vice President for Europe

02 novembre 2021 | 18.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, and blockchain technology infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Martin Bruncko as Executive Vice President for Europe. Martin brings to Binance a unique combination of government and technology background, with extensive expertise in building transformational tech companies, as well as experience in the top echelons of national and international policymaking in the areas of finance and innovations.

"I am very excited to be joining Binance in its new phase of growth, as it is starting to put a major focus on compliance and an expansion into more traditional fintech areas. The incredible community that Binance has managed to build over the years, its cutting edge technologies, and the shift toward working ever more closely with regulators give Binance almost limitless opportunities. I look forward to realizing this potential in Europe and beyond," said Mr. Bruncko.

Martin has been a founder, executive, and board member in several European deep tech and fintech companies, including AeroMobil, Stasis, GA Drilling, and Neulogy (acquired by Civitta). He has also been a member of the investment committee of the European Innovation Council Fund, which is the largest deep tech investment fund in Europe.

Previously, Martin held several senior government positions, including as junior minister for innovations and deputy for European affairs of the minister of finance of Slovakia. He was a member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU, Board Member in the European Stability Mechanism (previously EFSF), Senior Director and Head of Europe at the World Economic Forum, and a senior advisor to the European Commissioner for Research and Innovations and to the Government of Dubai.

Martin holds a B.A. from Stanford University and M.P.A. from Harvard Kennedy School. In 2012, he was honored as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676943/Binance_EVP.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN61217 en US Altro ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as well as experience as joins Binance as Europa
Vedi anche
Paragone si imbavaglia a Cartabianca - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 2 novembre
News to go
Covid, Confcommercio: italiani ancora incerti su ripresa economica
News to go
Origine Covid, per intelligence Usa ancora nessuna certezza
News to go
Covid Cina, governo invita a fare scorte
News to go
Meteo, piogge e temporali su gran parte dell'Italia
News to go
Barletta, scoperti 290 beneficiari abusivi del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Afghanistan, esplosioni a Kabul: morti e decine di feriti
News to go
Covid Trieste, troppi contagi: stop alle manifestazioni
News to go
Stato emergenza a marzo 2022 e obbligo Green pass lavoro fino a giugno: le ipotesi
News to go
Cop26, accordo su stop deforestazione entro 2030
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo in quartiere Sperone
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza