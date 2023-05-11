Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:51
comunicato stampa

MC1 is recognized with Best-in-Class Distinctions in Six Categories for Retail & Sales Execution by Promotion Optimization Institute

11 maggio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC1, a leading global Retail & Sales Execution solutions provider, was awarded with six Best-In-Class Distinctions in the latest RetX Vendor Panorama published on April 25th, 2023, by the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI).

The POI is a global association of consumer goods companies, retailers, solution providers, and other industry experts who are dedicated to promoting and advancing best practices in promotion and trade marketing. Each year, the POI honors companies that demonstrate excellence in the field of promotion optimization.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Institute.", said Marcos Póvoa, CEO & Partner of MC1." Our team has worked tirelessly to develop and refine our AI-powered solutions to help the industry to optimize their sales and merchandising efforts. This award is a confirmation that we are on the right path to deliver real results to our customers."

MC1's offers a fully integrated end-to-end platform that connects the industry to the retail and leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to drive more efficiency to the entire Sales & Delivery processes. The MC1 POI Best-in-Class distinctions received this year are:  Guided Selling, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics (AI/ML), Retail Merchandising capabilities, Omnichannel Engagement ((eCommerce/ B2B/DTC/ Tele-virtual), Retail Activity Optimization (RAO) andAdvanced Imaging Technology (IR/AR).*

One of the great recognitions is the Advanced Imaging Technology (IR/AR) best-in-class distinction. For the past five years, MC1 has invested massively in an ultra-modern image recognition solution for product category management. First in the market to work 100% offline with up to 100% accuracy, and to deliver actionable insights in less than three seconds. Embedded with real-time dashboards, the technology is helping customers increase the field productivity, fast data capture, and growing revenues.  The IRE solution identifies product availability, category fulfillment, compliance, share of shelf, competitors and invaders, empty spaces and even price tags reading.

"MC1 has been awarded by the POI for four years in a row, proving our cutting-edge technology and vision of the future are driving the expected results to the field teams.", says Rafael Merseguel, MC1 Chief Commercial Officer.

To access more about the Best-in-Class distinctions and the full POI RetX Vendor Panorama report, receive comp passes to upcoming POI events including the POI European Hybrid summit, and POI Canadian summit, and have access to the quarterly POI Manufacturer Connect Share Group and much more, join POI as a member. https://poinstitute.com/membership.  

* MC1 BEST-IN-CLASS AWARDS DESCRIPTION

About MC1

MC1

Digital Transformation in Retail & Sales Execution

MC1 is a privately held company with expertise in optimizing the sales process in the consumer goods and manufacturing industries. The "Win the Market" (WTM) solution suite offers complete and flexible functionality for all routes to market to deliver higher productivity, better execution, and greater profitability. Their focus is on growing revenues, capturing efficiencies, and maximizing profits to Win the Market.

Solution offerings: Retail Sales, Retail Merchandising, DSD, Van Sales, Distributor Management (DMS), Image Recognition.

For additional information: mc1global.com.

Contact: Ana Tiengo Marketing Manager  MC1 ana.tiengo@mc1global.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074048/DSC0724__3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mc1-is-recognized-with-best-in-class-distinctions-in-six-categories-for-retail--sales-execution-by-promotion-optimization-institute-301822127.html

