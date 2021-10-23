Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 23 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 09:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:30 Mondiali artistica, Bartolini vince l'oro al corpo libero

10:13 Tebas: "Decisione Governo italiano adeguata, sulla Superlega la Uefa ha ragione"

09:39 Open Arms, al via il processo: procura chiede interrogatorio Salvini

09:34 Maltempo in arrivo nel weekend 22-23 ottobre, rischio alluvioni: ecco dove

09:14 Covid, offerta illegale di farmaci sul web: 42 siti oscurati dai Nas

08:59 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Fda conferma efficacia Pfizer

08:43 Terza dose, Palù: "Subito agli over 60, sono quelli che rischiano di più"

08:30 Covid Austria, possibile lockdown per i non vaccinati

07:51 Alec Baldwin, arma sul set carica con proiettili veri

07:27 Vaccino under 12, Rasi: "Con circolazione virus così bassa potrebbe essere evitato"

07:06 Facebook, nuove accuse da ex dipendente

00:00 Riforma pensioni 2022, Draghi 'chiude' Quota 100. Salvini: "Troveremo soluzione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Meet the Next Resolution in Medicine -- Polaris Biology Releases Starion™, the next-generation mass cytometer

23 ottobre 2021 | 09.23
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Biology, a leading innovator in single-cell technologies, announced today the largest product launch in company history with the introduction of the Starion™ Mass Cytometry System.

The next-generation mass cytometer has brought in a revolution in the industry with its high-throughput power and full-spectrum acquisition to allow for the simultaneous analysis of 40+ parameters at a single-cell resolution. Such resolution is achieved by metal isotope labeling, providing minimal signal overlap in testing, which eliminates the necessity of compensation. Thanks to its efficient barcoding technology, it is capable of analyzing 120 individual samples in one assay. This is a massive advancement from the traditional fluorescence-based flow cytometry, making it ideal for the use in healthcare, academic, and scientific research settings.

Apart from the device, the system also features antibodies, panel kits and multidimensional data visualization toolkits; together, it offers a trustworthy one-stop analysis platform for the multi-parametric characterization of cells.

"New insights are driven by novel technologies," said Dr. Yuchong Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Biology. "We believe Starion™ will bring such insights that are key to transform the world of human health."

About Polaris BiologyPolaris Biology thrives on advancing single-cell technologies. Harnessing the proprietary Starion™ mass cytometry system, Polaris Biology offers a comprehensive set of instruments, ready-to-use antibodies, customized panel kits, and informatic tools. Polaris Biology is committed to working with clinicians, academia, as well as pharmaceutical industries to address the true complexities of biology and disease.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667686/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN49117 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Mass Cytometry System Next Resolution in medicine Polaris Biology Releases Starion company history
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo in arrivo da domenica, le previsioni
News to go
Energia, Draghi: "Difficile rinunciare subito al gas"
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Strage Bologna, Abbatino si rifiuta di parlare
News to go
Treviso, diplomi falsi per scalare graduatorie: 101 denunce
News to go
Migranti, Istat: "131.803 gli stranieri 'nuovi italiani' nel 2020"
News to go
Difesa e carriere, ragazze più ambiziose
News to go
Picasso, asta speciale da Sotheby's
News to go
Ruby Ter, Silvio Berlusconi assolto a Siena
News to go
Blitz anticamorra a Napoli, 40 misure cautelari
X Factor 2021, gIANMARIA conquista Emma con 'Mio fratello è figlio unico'
X Factor 2021, Erio emoziona Manuel Agnelli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza