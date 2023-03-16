Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:21 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

09:02 Corea del Nord lancia missile intercontinentale: "Monito ai nemici"

08:52 MabArt, messinese tra i primi grazie a opera d'arte con realtà virtuale

08:07 Riforma delle pensioni in Francia, disordini e arresti

23:53 Concutelli, striscione a Roma a 'firma' gruppo ultras giallorosso

23:09 Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0: giallorossi ai quarti di finale

23:05 Conference League, Az Alkmaar-Lazio 2-1: biancocelesti fuori agli ottavi

22:11 Riforma fiscale 2023, nuove aliquote irpef e flat tax: cosa cambia

21:22 Conference League, Fiorentina cala il poker in Turchia si qualifica ai quarti

21:11 Plusvalenze Juve, udienza Collegio Garanzia il 19 aprile

21:08 Scontri Napoli, Piantedosi: "Frange tifosi sempre più violente preoccupano"

21:01 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente 16 marzo 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Midea Comes to ISH Frankfurt 2023 with its Latest Water and Space Heating Solutions

16 marzo 2023 | 22.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group ("Midea") showcases its innovations for green lifestyles at the ISH Frankfurt 2023.

Midea Building Technology Division introduced a wide range of products covering R290 ATW Heat Pump, carbon-neutral ATW Heat Pump, Midea Kong Energy Solution, and Atom T.

With R290 refrigerant GWP=3, R290 ATW Heat Pump is A+++ energy efficiency and capable of delivering a maximum outlet water temperature of 75°C.

Stephen Meng, Dean of MBT Research Institute launched Carbon Neutral ATW Heat Pump. He mentioned MBT first Carbon Neutral Heat Pump units( M thermal Mono 4, 6, 8, 10kw), which certified Carbon Neutrality Commitment by TUV, will be firstly launched at German Market that realize 0% CO2 emission on production, distribution phase, installation phase.

Midea Energy Solution, providing one-stop energy management that including PV, Energy Storage, ATW Heat Pump, and Flexibility. Among the newest solutions that made a global debut at ISH also included Atom T, a hybrid innovation of VRF&ATW heat pump that comes with variety of applications to meet the diverse needs of global customers.

Midea Kitchen and Water Heater Appliance Division demonstrated how its whole-house water supply solutions empower homeowners to manage their water needs with greater efficiency and sustainability while reducing energy bills. Covering central heating, bathroom facilities, and drinking water, the new product line-ups alongside the introduction of multiple innovative green features promise a safe, comfortable, and low-carbon smart home experience.

Taking the central stage is its Electric Water Heater in Solar System, a low-cost and energy-saving water heating solution that can be connected to photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage systems with multiple connection options. Another Midea signature product is the R290 Heat Pump Water Heater, which features the eco-friendly refrigerant R290 and provides an A+ level of energy efficiency. The wall-mounted hybrid heat pump is also easy to install, making it a great choice for those seeking a simple solution to trim down their electricity costs and carbon footprint.

Under the banner "A One-Stop Air Solution All Year Round", the new multi-split system integrated with heat recovery technology – CirQHP has made a global debut at the exhibition. Ingeniously designed by Midea Residential Air Conditional Division, CirQHP is a single outdoor unit that supports up to four indoor units including a water-heating device, air-conditioner, and space-heating facility, streamlining homeowners' split system set-up while ensuring all-year hot water supply with no extra expenses.

During the sweltering summer months when the air-conditioner operates for prolonged periods, the system recycles the energy used for powering the in-door climate control devices to heat up water, significantly reducing the use of electricity for domestic hot water. The system is available in two options, one outfitted with a coil water tank designed for families prioritizing hot water supply and the other one equipped with a hydro unit making both space and water heating cheaper and greener.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034495/Midea_Comes_to_ISH_Frankfurt_2023_with_its_Latest_Water_and_Space_Heating_Solutions_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034496/Midea_Comes_to_ISH_Frankfurt_2023_with_its_Latest_Water_and_Space_Heating_Solutions_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034497/Midea_Comes_to_ISH_Frankfurt_2023_with_its_Latest_Water_and_Space_Heating_Solutions_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-comes-to-ish-frankfurt-2023-with-its-latest-water-and-space-heating-solutions-301774612.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44395 en US Ambiente Meccanica Ambiente Arredamento_E_Design Energia Ambiente Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza with its Latest Water and Space Heating Solutions green lifestyles at Francoforte Germania
Vedi anche
News to go
Pantheon a pagamento, biglietto di 5 euro per visitarlo
News to go
Materie prime 'made in Ue', ecco il piano dell’Europa
News to go
Fisco, Landini: "Pagano solo dipendenti e pensionati, mi sono rotto"
News to go
Economia, Bce rialza tassi di interesse di 50 punti
News to go
Voli a terra domani per lo sciopero generale
News to go
Foggia, traffico droga: 24 arresti
News to go
Grecia, disastro ferroviario: sciopero generale ferma il Paese
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a familiari vittime Cutro: "Vicinanza del governo"
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, video drone Usa abbattuto da jet Russia sul Mar Nero
News to go
Isopensione, come funziona e chi può chiederla
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Sforzi insufficienti, manca il senso di urgenza"
News to go
Case green, Codacons: con direttiva Ue maxi stangata per famiglie
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza