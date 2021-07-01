Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:33
09:18 M5S, incontro Di Maio-Conte

08:21 "Trump Organization e suo direttore finanziario incriminati a New York"

08:00 Cina, Xi: "Non permetteremo intimidazioni o abusi da forze straniere"

07:38 Milano, volevano instaurare nuovo ordine mondiale nazi-fascista: misure per quattro 20enni

07:24 Internet, blitz internazionale: sequestrata Vpn usata per attacchi informatici

07:00 Saldi estivi 2021 al via, ecco le date e le regole per gli acquisti

00:01 Green pass europeo al via, come richiederlo: regole Italia

00:01 Green Pass, basta la prima dose per viaggiare in Ue?

23:14 E' morto Donald Rumsfeld, ex segretario Difesa Usa aveva 88 anni

23:05 M5S, eletti spaccati in assemblea: con Grillo o con Conte?

21:04 Green pass e discoteca, Sileri: "Per ora ok dopo prima dose"

21:02 Siena, annullato il Palio del 16 agosto

Mobileum Partners with GSMA in Launch of Blockchain based Telecom Business Network

01 luglio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process

 

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA's ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment.  The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.

Mobileum logo

Negotiation, management and reconciliation of inter-operator agreements have always been a challenge for international mobile roaming, especially when it comes to ensuring an accurate clearing and settlement of international transactions among a complex network of roaming partners. As 5G networks expand, roaming will not be limited to network operators, leading to new relationships between operators and private enterprise networks. Therefore, mobile operators will need greater transparency, accuracy and security in all their international roaming transactions and in their underlying processes, from rating and charging, to clearing and settlement.

John Hoffman, GSMA CEO, commented:

"Taking advantage of blockchain to automate processes and mitigate inefficiencies in the roaming ecosystem is a crucial step towards strengthening the global mobile ecosystem and enhancing inter-operator connectivity. This service is particularly pertinent as 5G and IoT will transform the existing wholesale roaming landscape and present new operational complexities, which can only be dealt with stronger cooperation mechanisms and enhanced automation."

Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO, commented:

"We're excited to partner with GSMA to help mobile operators improve their wholesale roaming management capabilities and to reduce the challenges associated with roaming clearing and settlement. Blockchain developments provide a real game-changer in this space, providing a single source of truth that will allow operators to focus all their efforts on driving roaming revenue growth, rather than losing time managing disputes and rectifying errors."

For more information about how Mobileum is powering the wholesale chain with blockchain visit: www.gsma.com/roamingservices

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs.  Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Dubai, Germany, Greece, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in https://www.mobileum.com/  and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter 

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431792/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

 

