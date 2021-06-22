Cerca nel sito
 
MolecuLight Signs LMT Surgical as New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

22 giugno 2021 | 07.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LMT's Comprehensive Sales and Support Network to Meet Significant Demand or the MolecuLight i:X® in the Wound Care Community

TORONTO and QUEENSLAND, Australia, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces it has signed LMT Surgical as its new Distributor in Australia and New Zealand. LMT, a leading provider of products and services to the medical market, will bring its comprehensive commercial capabilities to help meet the significant demand for the MolecuLight i:X to the wound care community in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to be working with LMT Surgical to provide the support and training for the growing demand for our MolecuLight i:X point-of-care device in Australia and New Zealand," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "We believe that LMT, with its impressive team and strong relationships with the leading clinicians and medical institutions, is the perfect partner for MolecuLight."

"We are very excited to start collaborating with MolecuLight and promote the i:X system in Australia and New Zealand. The MolecuLight i:X device will complement our extensive wound care portfolio seamlessly," says Daniel Jones, General Manager Sales & Marketing of LMT Surgical.

MolecuLight signs LMT Surgical as New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

LMT joins MolecuLight's Global Distribution Network which distributes and supports its products internationally. MolecuLight maintains a direct Sales and Clinical Applications Support team in the United States and Canada.

To book a demonstration of the MolecuLight i:X technology in Australia or New Zealand, please contact info@lmtsurgical.com.

About LMT Surgical

LMT Surgical is a leading provider of products and services to the Orthopaedic, Spine, Neuro, Robotics, Plastics, Biologics, Sports Medicine and Wound Management communities of Australia and New Zealand for more than 20 years. LMT offers a product portfolio which covers most pathologies and philosophies required by these medical practitioners, taking pride in partnering with healthcare professionals throughout their careers to achieve the best outcomes for clinicians and their patients.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc., a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X fluorescence imaging system and its accessories provide a point-of-care handheld imaging device for the global wound care market for the detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538548/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Signs_LMT_Surgical_as_New_Distributor_fo.jpg

 

MolecuLight Nuova Zelanda Australia
