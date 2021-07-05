Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:12
MWC21 Barcelona: SUNWAVE - Leading 5G New Area

05 luglio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 28th to July 1st, 2021, the world's most influential exhibition for the connectivity industry – MWC Barcelona 2021 – was grandly held in the Fira Barcelona, Spain. As an explorer and pioneer of 5G wireless communications solutions, SUNWAVE showcased its brand-new products and solutions such as "5G Small Cell", "5G iDAS", "5G Intelligent Security", and "Marinesat Marine Satellite Communications" under the theme "Leading 5G New Era", which attracted a large number of attendees to visit SUNWAVE's booth and communicate with its representatives.

During this event, SUNWAVE partnered with Neutroon, a leading European NaaS (Network as a Service） service provider, demonstrating a 5GSA network based on the Open RAN architecture. This collaboration aims to bring high-speed 5G broadband access to remote areas in Spain via a Network-as-a-Service platform. It enables enterprises, cities, and private venues' IT teams to seamlessly deploy and manage multi-tenant private cellular networks.

At the same time, SUNWAVE released the world's leading 5G DAS products at WMC 2021, which have passed the laboratory tests of well-known international operators in various countries, such as Europe, America, Japan, and Australia. SUNWAVE is now a leading DAS supplier, providing advanced and high-performance DAS devices to a number of global TOP 20 operators.  SUNWAVE strives to become a global leader in the DAS (Distributed Antenna System) Market.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lots of industry folks are unable to attend MWC 2021 in person. In response to widespread travel bans, SUNWAVE ran both on-site and virtual booths, bringing a hybrid experience to connect people from all over the world. Relying on Virtual Booth, SUNWAVE held a series of online workshops to present its latest products and solutions from its Wireless Coverage, Wireless Network, and Wireless Security BU.

In the 5G era, SUNWAVE will continue to leverage its advantages of R&D and operation services in 4G/5G mobile communications, actively integrating satellite broadband communications technologies to achieve integrated satellite-terrestrial network access services. With the mission to "Make you closer", SUNWAVE will keep on working with global partners, such as American University, Brazilian Port, Singapore Metro, British Hotel, China High Speed Rail, etc. to accelerate the digital transformation of the entire industry to make our customers get closer to the world.

Li Jun, The General Manager of SUNWAVE communications business said that, "In the future, SUNWAVE will uphold the professional and international business philosophy, insist on innovation, and devote itself to providing customers with high-quality and highly reliable communications products."

Sunwave Communications Co., Ltd. founded in 1993, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2007 (stock code: 002115). As an international mainstream provider of mobile communication network construction and mobile Internet information services, Sunwave is committed to providing professional products and operating services in wireless coverage, wireless security, industrial Internet of Things (iIoT), wireless network, broadband satellite communications, communications facility leasing, mobile Internet, digital marketing and other fields.

Media Contact: marketing@sunwave.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557026/Photo_event.jpg

 

articoli
in Evidenza