Martedì 03 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:11
Narada Michael Walden, producer of Elton John, George Michael, and Whitney Houston, introduces 16-year-old Australian Charlie Mitchell to the world

03 maggio 2022 | 11.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most 16 year old kids are busy scrolling Instragam.

Charlie Mitchell is recording songs with legendary music producers, and this producer is like few others, with 57 #1 hits to his name. ESW Management released the single today to more than 13,000 radio stations in 27 countries through PlayMPE, the leading distributor of music to radio stations throughout the world.

Narada Michael Walden, the producer behind Whitney Houston, George Michael Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles and numerous other superstars, today introduced to the world the name Charlie Mitchell to that list.

"Charlie Mitchell is a superstar in the making," said Walden.

Walden discovered Mitchell through Brian Evans, a singer he also produces, who heard Charlie on a social media platform.

"Moment I saw him, he was next," says Evans. "I don't need to sell you this kid, he doesn't need anyone to."

Charlie Mitchell's new song is now available all over the world on every music download store in the world, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and others. His Facebook page is Facebook.com/charliemitchellmusic.com.

"The reaction is already more than we could have ever anticipated," says Walden.

For more information on Charlie Mitchell visit charliemitchellmusic.com

Brian Evans and Jesse Stenger, who executive produce the young singer, also wrote the song, with Mitchell co-writing the musical element.

"This is just the beginning of what the world will see of Charlie," said Walden.

The song can be purchased at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XB3G4R5/ref=dm_rwp_pur_lnd_albm_unrg or on iTunes at https://music.apple.com/us/album/even-after/1617967687?i=1617967702

"The next songs will blow your mind," says Walden.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6RDaLNJ_Po

