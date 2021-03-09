Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 07:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Covid Italia, 100mila morti. Zona rossa, coprifuoco, lockdown: verso stretta

22:56 Forza Italia accelera sul 'dopo Gelmini': deputati in riunione

22:39 Inter-Atalanta 1-0, gol di Skriniar e fuga scudetto continua

20:44 Roma, Sgarbi: "Centrodestra converga su di me, vinciamo al primo turno"

20:41 Brasile, condanne annullate: Lula può candidarsi contro Bolsonaro

20:07 Pd, spunta l'ipotesi congresso online

19:58 Napoli, si dimette l'assessora de Majo: "Attacchi di ogni tipo"

19:27 Covid, allarme terapie intensive in Italia

19:27 Vaccino Covid, il punto a Palazzo Chigi

19:19 Covid Marche, zona rossa per province Fermo e Pesaro Urbino

18:53 Covid, morto neonato di 37 giorni: choc in Grecia

18:48 Covid, Berlusconi: "Riapertura lontana, stagione sacrifici non è finita"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

National Crafts Museum, Japan to Hold Third of Its Grand Opening Exhibition from April, 2021

09 marzo 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KANAZAWA, Japan, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Crafts Museum, Japan's only national art museum specializing in "kogei" (crafts), will hold the third of its Grand Opening Exhibitions titled "Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season" from April 29 to July 4.

The museum houses about 3,900 works from the late 19th century to the present. These works cover various fields including ceramics, glass, lacquerware, woodwork, bamboo work, textiles, dolls, metalwork, industrial design and graphic design. The museum was originally located in Tokyo but relocated and reopened in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture in the northwest of Japan in 2020.

(Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202102251499?p=images)

The museum buildings are renovated wooden Western-style buildings built about 100 years ago. In addition to exhibition rooms, the museum features the relocated and reassembled studio of lacquer artist Matsuda Gonroku, in an area that gives visitors a better feel for how the artisan worked and the tools he used, as well as permanently installed touch panels and video installations which explain Japanese crafts terminology and techniques. All of these are available in English, Chinese and Korean and can be enjoyed by both adults and children.

In the vicinity of the National Crafts Museum are Kenroku-en, one of Japan's three most beautiful gardens, and the Ishikawa Prefectural Museum of Art, which houses 17th-century national treasures and other great pieces of art. The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa is also within a walking distance.

Kanazawa is a city with many historical buildings and rich traditional culture. There are several tea house streets lined with traditional townhouse architecture, and there are many shops where visitors can buy craft goods. In the evening, they can enjoy sushi made with fresh seafood, along with locally made sake.

It is a 2 1/2-hour train ride from Tokyo to Kanazawa on the Hokuriku Shinkansen. The National Crafts Museum is attracting attention as a new base for travel to Kanazawa, where visitors can fully experience Japanese culture, from the samurai era to the present.

Upcoming exhibitionApril 29 - July 4, 2021Modern Crafts and Tea Utensils: Furnishings in Each Season -- The Third of the National Crafts Museum's Grand Opening Exhibitions

Website: https://www.momat.go.jp/english/cg/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
art museum specializing Japan to Hold Third Giappone Japan's only national
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza