Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:42
comunicato stampa

Natures Crops International Achieves B Corp Status

29 settembre 2022 | 22.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company Recognized for Excellence in Improving and Regenerating The Health of People, Communities and the Planet

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natures Crops International, a vertically-integrated producer of specialty plant oils for nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, today announced that it, along with its UK and Canadian subsidiaries, has been certified as a B Corporation (B Corp™). Natures Crops has met the high standards and rigorous requirements of becoming a B Corp in the areas of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency and across five key categories - governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

"What started as an ambitious goal in 2021 has now been realized through dedicated team effort and our unified vision of being a force for good and using regenerative strategies to improve personal and planetary wellness," said Andrew Hebard, founder and CEO of Natures Crops. "Our flagship product Ahiflower®, a regeneratively produced, plant derived alternative to fish oil really highlights and emphasizes the positive global impacts that can be made through our authentic mission to provide regeneratively grown, sustainable, plant-based ingredients that support the optimal health and well-being of people, communities and the planet."

Natures Crops is now one of the select 2,200 B Corp businesses in the US and Canada, and over 5,700 globally, collectively working to transform the global economy to be more inclusive, equitable and regenerative. To achieve B Corp certification, the company was required to pass a rigorous risk review and achieve high scores on the B Lab Impact Assessment demonstrating its commitment to being responsible, accountable and transparent in its social and environmental performance.

All of the pure and fully traceable oil from Natures Crops is cultivated regeneratively by qualified, independent farmers following protocols to optimize water management, enhance biodiversity, capture carbon, increase pollinators, prevent soil erosion and minimize chemicals. Its proprietary Crop Assured 365® process ensures full traceability and quality control throughout its secure supply chain.

For more information about Natures Crops, visit www.naturescrops.com, or stop by booth #7251 at SupplySide West in Las VegasNov. 2-3, 2022.

A manufacturer of specialty oils for dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, food, personal care and animal nutrition products, Natures Crops produces oils from the highest quality crops, produced by growers who follow strict management protocols for sustainability and identity preservation. Natures Crops ensures the crops produced are grown, processed, packaged, and delivered in a safe, sustainable, traceable, and cost-competitive manner. The company has operations in Prince Edward Island, Canada and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in North Carolina. For more information, please write to info@naturescrops.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911343/Natures_Crops_International_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911344/B_Corp_Certification.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natures-crops-international-achieves-b-corp-status-301637327.html

