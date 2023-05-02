Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:34
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat players

02 maggio 2023 | 07.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

G Games made playable to thousands of players on NetBet Italy

ROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with addition of G Games products to its library.

The NetBet brand has been building its reputation for more than two decades, expanding across four continents with products offered in over a dozen languages. Today, NetBet Italy is one of the nation’s preferred gambling destinations, bringing the brand’s trademark slick design and huge games collection to an Italian audience.

As it continues to evolve, NetBet brings on board the finest iGaming brands to offer their games on a fully responsive platform, partnering with the most talented software developers and designers around.

Its most recent partnership is with the exciting brand G Games, offering a handpicked selection of classic slots and games inspired by popular films and TV shows. Highlights from their portfolio include Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe, Age of Athena and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “NetBet prides itself on delivering an engaging and safe online experience for every player visiting our site, meaning we’re always looking to evolve and bring new talent on board that we can trust.”

“That’s why we’re thrilled to have G Games working alongside us, as their back catalogue includes some of the most exciting casino games of the moment and we’re certain our players will get stuck in and enjoy everything they have to offer, both now and in the future.”

Helen Walton, CCO at G Games, added: "We've been working with NetBet for several years - they are a fantastic partner - and we are now delighted to serve their Italian players!"

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

NetBet G Games
in Evidenza