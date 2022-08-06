Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 07 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 17:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:21 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 6 agosto

21:32 Elezioni 2022, Conte contro Letta: "Costituzione non si difende con ammucchiate"

21:12 Abusi sessuali della madre sul figlio disabile di 7 anni, arrestata

21:04 Pavia, retta per tre minori in comunità fa 'fallire' piccolo Comune

19:52 Ucraina, Papa a Kiev a settembre

19:36 Incendi, in fiamme la pineta intorno al Castel del Monte

19:21 Biden e il Covid, medico Casa Bianca: "Presidente negativo al test"

18:58 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.328 contagi e 39 morti: bollettino 6 agosto

18:45 Terracina, morto 11enne investito sulle strisce pedonali

18:13 Elezioni 2022, accordo Pd-Si-Ev: ai dem 80% collegi, a Fratoianni e Bonelli 20%

18:09 Giudici: "La Trattativa ci fu ma il Ros agì per fermare le stragi"

18:09 Elezioni 2022, il testo dell'accordo Pd-Si-Ev

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Newchic, Global Online Fashion Platform, Extends Deadline for 2022 Fashion Contest

06 agosto 2022 | 14.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newchic, an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity, today announced that it will extend the deadline of its 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest by nine calendar days to August 19, 2022 (PST). The original deadline was August 10, 2022 (PST).

Newchic postponed the deadline to ensure that no contestant loses their chance to compete in the contest for circumstances beyond their control. Contestants must submit portfolios that consist of six original illustrations that relate to one (or two) of the four contest themes as well as a description of the story and creative process behind the designs. (Contestants are allowed to submit work for up to two themes maximum.)

"At Newchic, one of our principal goals is to equip emerging designers with the resources to express their unique creativity," said Mr. Zou, President of Newchic. "We are excited to showcase this talent on a global scale."

The 2022 #ArtYourPossibility Contest seeks to uplift rising fashion creatives around the world by giving them a platform to tell their unique stories and advocate for the causes they care about. The contest is centered around four themes that are based on the four CSR-conscious fashion brands acting as co-hosts for the competition: Selfsow, Koyye, Mensclo, and Charmkpr.

Each of these four brands focuses on a specific social mission in addition to supporting Newchic's broader goal of promoting uniqueness, expression, and multi-creativity. Selfsow celebrates women's awareness and appreciation of their own beauty — and their power to define their beauty through self-expression. Koyye creates designs that reflect the dauntlessness of young street-culture enthusiasts who are constantly pushing the boundaries of color and creativity to make a difference in the world. Mensclo emphasizes a "less is more" approach to design, utilizing timeless, minimal styles that can adapt to any wardrobe. Finally, Charmkpr draws on the influence of global heritages and histories on men's fashion, highlighting the beauty of our united planet.

Newchic has also adjusted other key contest dates to reflect the new deadline. After submissions close on August 19, 2022 (PST), the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite submissions. Newchic will select the top eight finalists based on this vote and coordinate 1:1 interviews with the designers, which will take place over Zoom the weekend of August 20, 2022 (PST). Then, on the weekend of August 27, 2022 (PST), Newchic will host an Instagram Live where judges will review the finalists' designs in real-time and announce the top four winners based on a scoring system. The top four winners will each receive a cash prize of 1,500 USD.

There's still till to join the contest. Register to learn more about participation and full contest details using the following link: www.newchic.com/designers2022

About Newchic

Newchic is an online fashion platform composed of brands that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and creativity. Founded in 2014, Newchic has achieved rapid development on a global scale, ranking among the top online shopping websites. Newchic offers a wide range of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories to help conscious customers pursue their styles. Newchic has won recognition and trust from customers in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38180 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Politica_E_PA Altro original deadline was Global Online Fashion Newchic deadline
Vedi anche
News to go
Traffico, weekend da bollino nero per grande esodo di agosto
News to go
Incendio sul Carso, chiusa autostrada e ferrovia
News to go
Gaza, ancora raid e lanci di razzi
News to go
Hiroshima, 6 agosto 1945: il giorno del disastro atomico
News to go
Kevin Spacey, mega risarcimento da 31 milioni di dollari a 'House of Cards'
News to go
Scuola, Dl aiuti bis introduce la carriera per i prof.
News to go
2022 anno più caldo di sempre
News to go
Francia, 15mila euro di cauzione per scalare il Monte Bianco
News to go
Messico, 10 minatori intrappolati
News to go
Riccione, i funerali delle sorelle investite dal treno
News to go
Elezioni regionali in Sicilia il 25 settembre
News to go
Il governo vara il decreto Aiuti bis
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza