Lunedì 09 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:08
comunicato stampa

Next Earth partners with Iomob and Vueling Airlines to expand its Metaverse with first-ever transportation layer

09 maggio 2022 | 19.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New partnership increases sustainability and intertwines popular Metaverse with real-world travel and logistics

BUDAPEST, Hungary and BARCELONA, Spain, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth, the unicorn, sustainability-focused Metaverse today announced a partnership with Iomob, the pioneering blockchain company developing a decentralized protocol for the world's first Mobility Marketplace Network and token. The partnership is through Limitless, the Metaverse integrator and go-to full stack solution for established brands and startups, and will pair Iomob and Next Earth seamlessly.

The strategic alliance, which also includes Vueling Airlines, will collaborate in the development of tools and services enabling "Next Earthians" to plan real-Earth journeys, track carbon emissions and book "carbon positive" transportation via the Metaverse and Iomob's companion app.

"Next Earth and Iomob are simply the perfect match and use case," says Gabor Retfalvi, CEO of Next Earth. "Developing methods to visualize and experience sustainable travel within Next Earth fundamentally aligns with the natural evolution that underpins our environment and represents a wonderful next step for our company."

Next Earth's partnership with Iomob and Vueling Airlines – the first airline to enable bookings through the Metaverse – melds several unique entities with the potential to significantly impact environmental challenges. Iomob is a "real world" transportation company that helps users plan A-to-B journeys while allowing them to schedule numerous services like taxis, scooters and more. Vueling Airlines will enable real flight bookings in Next Earth, accessible via QR codes through an accompanying mobile app.

"We are working alongside Next Earth to create the transportation infrastructure that enables a more exciting and purposeful way to traverse the planet," said Boyd Cohen, CEO of Iomob. "Airlines are actively strategizing ways to be present in the Metaverse, so extending our relationship with Vueling Airlines to augment their Web3 bookings is a fantastic initiative for everyone."

Next Earth is becoming the center of the Metaversal Industrial Revolution with its unique, 1-to-1 recreation of the Earth. Iomob, meanwhile, announced investments from True Global Ventures, A100x and Creas. With Vueling Airlines, this new venture makes intermodal mobility more accessible by tapping into 7,000 taxi fleets, micro-mobility in 270+ cities, thousands of parking spaces and 480+ public transit feeds.

"Visualizing real-world journeys and using a Metaverse interface to select and book the least polluting trip, has never been done before," said Jesus Monzo, Distribution Strategy and Alliances Manager of Vueling. 

Contact:  Fruzsina Lederer +36309141467 fruzsina.lederer@codecluster.io

