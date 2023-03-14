Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 11:56
comunicato stampa

Nippon Gases expands its SymphonyAI Industrial deployment across Europe to optimize manufacturing machine performance and reduce operational risks

14 marzo 2023 | 11.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The industrial and medical gas provider signs long-term agreement for SymphonyAI's APM 360™ solution

WOBURN, Mass., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that European industrial and medical gases company Nippon Gases has signed a long-term agreement to extend its use of APM 360™ to improve asset performance supporting plant operations and output across its fleet of European plants.

The APM 360 asset predictive maintenance solution monitors overall machine health with real-time prescriptive monitoring and predictive maintenance for critical plant equipment, such as compressors, high-voltage motors, turbines, heat exchangers, and pre-purifiers. APM 360 uses IIoT, AI, failure mode and effects analysis (FMEA), and physics to provide anomaly detection with automated cause analysis and advisories. This combination of capabilities identifies complex, dynamic machinery patterns that ensure critical manufacturing machinery operates at its peak.

"SymphonyAI Industrial's APM 360 and its team of talented engineers have proven themselves to take our reliability program to the next level," said Nippon Gases Reliability Manager Europe Ben Engels. "The solution enabled us to take advantage of the huge amount of data we capture to make data-driven decisions that help keep our plants running with optimal performance."

"We are delighted to expand our relationship with Nippon Gases," said Dominic Gallello, CEO of SymphonyAI Industrial. "The combination of our third-generation machine reasoning-based AI capabilities and our deep engineering talent density to deliver a successful implementation is our formula for user and customer success."

About Nippon GasesNippon Gases, one of the leading industrial and medical gases companies in Europe, is part of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, which has over 100 years of experience and is also present in Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, the United States, and Canada, with more than 19,000 employees in 31 countries. In Europe, more than 3,000 employees, 27% of whom are women, now work for Nippon Gases in 13 countries, serving more than 150,000 customers. Safety is a top priority in our company and we are continuously working to improve it even further. We analyze risk factors and risky behaviors to eliminate them, and ensure strict adherence to our safety principles by all our employees. Nippon Gases' commitment to customers, employees, and partners, as well as to the communities in which we operate, reflects our commitment to the environment and sustainability. Together, we are "The Gas Professionals" and we all share the same goal: "Making life better through gas technology".

About SymphonyAI Industrial  SymphonyAI Industrial, a SymphonyAI division, is an innovator in industrial insight, accelerating autonomous plant operations. The industry-leading EurekaAI/IoT platform and industrial optimization solutions connect tens of thousands of assets and workflows in manufacturing plants globally and process billions of data points daily, pushing new plateaus in operational intelligence.

SymphonyAI Industrial solutions provide high value to users by driving variability out of processes and optimizing operations for throughput, yield, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

About SymphonyAISymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

Media ContactMegan Duero, megan@galestrategies.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-gases-expands-its-symphonyai-industrial-deployment-across-europe-to-optimize-manufacturing-machine-performance-and-reduce-operational-risks-301770609.html

in Evidenza