Sabato 16 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:09
15:58 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 240 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

14:30 Landini a San Giovanni in cravatta rossa: "Prima volta a un comizio"

14:19 Green pass obbligatorio, portuali Trieste: "Dipendenti al lavoro senza certificato"

13:37 Reddito cittadinanza, ex presidente Inps Mastrapasqua: "Va rivisto? Allora facciamolo"

13:36 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:19 Tapiro ad Ambra, Allegri: "Della mia vita privata non parlo"

12:54 Green pass, Barillari: "Ora a consolato svedese per asilo politico"

12:44 Torino, Appendino: "Lascio città migliore di quella che ho trovato"

12:36 No Green pass, Lopalco: "In piazza c'è chi non ne azzecca una"

12:15 Covid oggi Toscana, 212 contagi: bollettino 16 ottobre

12:13 Green pass obbligatorio, Gismondo: "Obbligo vaccinale camuffato"

12:07 Lavoro, Meritocrazia Italia: "Sciopero da evitare per il bene del Paese"

Novavax to Participate in World Vaccine Congress Europe

15 ottobre 2021 | 22.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation during the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2021. A topic of discussion will be Novavax' COVID-NanoFlu™ Combination Vaccine, which combines the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 and NanoFlu™ vaccine candidates with Matrix-M™ adjuvant in a single formulation.

Session details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) / 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Title:

Update on Novavax' NanoFlu vaccine and COVID-19-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine development

Novavax Participant:

Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

For more information or to register, visit the Congress website.  

About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

InvestorsNovavax, Inc. Erika Schultz | 240-268-2022ir@novavax.com

Solebury TroutAlexandra Roy | 617-221-9197aroy@soleburytrout.com

MediaAli Chartan | 240-720-7804Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521 media@novavax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

