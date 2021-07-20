Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:38
NSO Group Responds to Latest False Forbidden Stories Allegations

20 luglio 2021 | 23.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the publication of false allegations by a consortium of media outlets, an NSO Group spokesperson said:

"The list is not a list of Pegasus targets or potential targets.

"The numbers in the list are not related to NSO group in any way.

"Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or potential target is erroneous and false."

About NSO Group

NSO Group is a leading technology developer that licenses software solutions to governments and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prevent terror acts, fight crime and increase public safety. NSO's products have been successfully used to:

DISSEMINATED BY MERCURY PUBLIC AFFAIRS, LLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF Q CYBER TECHNOLOGIES LTD. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT. OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, DC.

in Evidenza