Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:53 Pd, Conte vs campo largo. Per parlamentari dem 'zampino' Travaglio-Dibba

19:35 Fine stato emergenza: cosa dicono Bassetti, Galli, Andreoni

19:26 Fine stato emergenza, cosa dice Rasi

19:12 Pnrr, Giovannini: "300 mln di finanziamenti per produzione autobus non inquinanti"

19:11 Fine stato emergenza, Andreoni: "Draghi comprensibile ma serve prudenza"

18:51 Fine stato emergenza, Bassetti: "Bravo Draghi"

18:49 "Collaborazione fra atenei è estremamente importante"

18:49 Fine stato emergenza, Conte: "Prospettiva ripristino normalità"

18:42 Fine stato emergenza, Galli: "Riaprire Italia ma con Green pass"

18:33 Juve, infortunio Kaio Jorge: si teme rottura del tendine rotuleo

18:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, 5.534 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

18:06 Covid oggi Sicilia, 5.272 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 23 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Orpha Labs AG Announces the Initiation of a Phase III Trial Evaluating ORL-101 for Treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II

23 febbraio 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orpha Labs AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diseases with unmet needs, today announced the initiation of the Phase III trial with ORL-101 in patients with Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II ("LAD-II"). Orpha Labs AG is working with investigators to switch patients from a compassionate use study initiated last year to this Phase III study.

 

 

"The data obtained from the compassionate use program was an invaluable guide for our late-stage clinical development activities. We look forward to enrolling LAD-II patients in our Phase III study and initiating a rolling submission of the NDA in the United States." said Dr. Alp Bugra Basat, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orpha Labs AG. "A very important step for LAD-II patients and their caregivers. I am very excited about this development" said Dr. Amos Etzioni, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics and Immunology at The Rappaport Faculty of Medicine and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board at Orpha Labs AG.

Orpha Labs AG has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ORL-101 which is under investigation for the treatment LAD II. If a New Drug Application (NDA) is approved for ORL-101 treatment of LAD-II, Orpha Labs AG is eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA. A PRV can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application. In addition, the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug Designation to ORL-101 for this indication, which will provide seven (7) years of marketing exclusivity upon approval. Orpha Labs AG has also received a fast-track designation from the FDA, which may accelerate the development and approval process of ORL-101 for the treatment of LAD-II.

For more information on the Phase III trial, visit orphalabs.com.

About ORL-101

ORL-101 is an investigational pharmaceutical-grade L-fucose manufactured according to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). ORL-101 is believed to act by improving the fucosylation of various plasma membrane glycoproteins including E- and P-selectin ligands.

About Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II (LAD-II)LAD-II (OMIM # 266265) is an autosomal recessive primary immunodeficiency characterized by impaired leukocyte motility and moderate to severe neurodevelopmental retardation. The genetic defect in LAD-II patients has been shown to be various mutations in the SLC35C1 gene which encodes for GDP-Fucose Transporter 1. This transporter mediates GDP-Fucose uptake into Golgi vesicles, and its dysfunction results in the absence of fucosylated glycans on the membranes of cells, leading to the loss of E- and P-selectin ligands on leukocytes, thus resulting in an inability of circulating leukocytes to efficiently migrate to the sites of infection, which, in turn, causes persistent leukocytosis and recurrent episodes of infections.

About Orpha Labs AGOrpha Labs AG is a patients' needs-driven research and development company committed to discovering, developing, and delivering effective drugs for neglected ultra-rare diseases. Our mission is to provide innovative products that improve not only the survival rates but also the quality of life for these patient populations.

ContactOrpha Labs AGHaldenstrasse 5CH-6340 BaarSwitzerlandUID: CHE-209.103.038info@orpha-labs.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434052/ORL_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN71366 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia is working trial Evaluating ORL 101 working Evaluating ORL 101
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Confermiamo aspirazione a entrare nella Nato"
News to go
Inflazione, Istat conferma: a gennaio +4,8%, massimo da 26 anni
News to go
Crisi Ucraina, a rischio turismo russo in Italia
MasterChef Italia, 'in campo' anche Matteo Berrettini - Video
Ucraina-Russia, Tajani: "Italia è dalla parte dell'Occidente" - Video
News to go
Ucraina - Russia, primi provvedimenti contro Mosca
News to go
Camorra, sequestro da 30 mln a fratelli imprenditori vicini a clan Belforte
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino del 23 febbraio
News to go
Usa, Nazionale calcio femminile vince la battaglia sulla parità salariale
News to go
Appalti, Anac: necessario intervento urgente per revisione prezzi
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Stop quarantena da Paesi extra Ue"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza