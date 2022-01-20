Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:24
comunicato stampa

PA Media Group appoints Alamy MD and former PA graduate, Emily Shelley, to its board

20 gennaio 2022 | 18.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Media Group has today appointed Alamy Managing Director and former PA Media graduate, Emily Shelley, to its board following more than 20 years with the business.

 

 

Shelley, who became MD of Alamy following PA Media Group's acquisition of the content platform in March 2020, began her career at PA Media (then Press Association) as a graduate news trainee in 1999.

She worked in several editorial roles before launching a digital showbiz news service in 2006 as Showbiz Editor. She became Features Editor in 2007, before moving into various commercial and management positions within PA.

In 2013, Shelley was instrumental in launching a new bespoke content service for corporate clients, and played an integral role in the acquisition of content agency Sticky, then becoming its Managing Director.

After six years at Sticky, Shelley was appointed MD at Alamy to lead the expanding global platform, post-acquisition.

"It's an honour to have been asked to join the PA Media Group board, both for me, and for Alamy as it continues to grow and deliver for the Group," said Shelley.

"PA Media Group and the innovative businesses within it have shaped my career for two decades now and I'm excited to be part of the team that steers it into the future.

"I also look forward to representing my colleagues from across the PA Media Group brands – including PA Media - as we continue to evolve and diversify."

Clive Marshall, PA Media Group CEO, added: "Emily's wealth of experience at PA Media Group, as well as her innovative thinking, proactive approach to every challenge and impressive leadership has made her a standout employee of our Group for many years.

"From starting out as a PA graduate to reaching the leadership positions that she has – it's a pleasure to welcome her to the Board."

PA Media Group Chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: "I'm delighted to welcome Emily to the board. It's a testament to PA Media Group and its rich history that Emily's career has evolved across multiple businesses and disciplines.  She will bring that considerable experience and knowledge to help drive the future development and progress of our business."

Notes to Editors

The full PA Media Group board can be viewed HERE.

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies, spanning news and information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's leading news agency. Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of content platform Alamy, broadcast tech firm Globelynx, content agency Sticky, video streaming business StreamAMG, PA Betting Services, PA Training and PA TV Metadata.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, made up primarily of UK news, media and intelligence businesses. The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc and Reach plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com 

For further information, please contact: Tom LloydHead of Communications - PA Media Grouptom.lloyd@pamediagroup.com07824 807 743

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730783/PA_Media_Group.jpg

