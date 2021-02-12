Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:42 Covid Italia, Iss: Umbria e Bolzano a rischio alto

14:14 Il costituzionalista Celotto: "Dad su richiesta a tutti? Sì, la Costituzione dà il binario"

14:13 Covid Italia, variante inglese in 1 caso su 5

14:05 Mascherine Covid, "ecco le inadatte ai volti europei"

14:00 Covid Italia, indice Rt sale a 0.95

13:55 Covid, Zaia: "Acquistare vaccini dovere morale"

13:23 Omicidio di Faenza, svolta nelle indagini

13:12 M5S, Pizzarotti: "Di Battista Don Chisciotte, ma non si è mai sporcato mani"

13:01 Governo Draghi, da Berlusconi rosa di 4 nomi: spunta Brunetta

12:51 Covid Basilicata, 94 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 12 febbraio

12:46 Governo Draghi, Pizzarotti: "M5S? Finita la farsa"

12:35 Vaccino Covid, Astrazeneca: "Attenti a contraffazioni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

PICS Telecom Awarded the 2020 Verizon Supplier Sustainability Award

12 febbraio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PICS Telecom has been selected as the winner of Verizon's global supplier sustainability award for 2020.

Awarded by James J. Gowen, Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon, the award was given in recognition of the collaboration between PICS and Verizon, in support of Verizon's sustainability efforts across the globe, through the recovery, redeployment, re-use and recycling of surplus assets across their vast network estate.

In 2019, the world generated a striking 53.6 Mt of e-waste, an average of 7.3 kg per capita (The Global E-waste Monitor 2020).

If a process cannot be maintained at a certain rate or level, by definition, it is unsustainable. End of life network assets falling into landfills is an unsustainable practice. Verizon and PICS work collectively to develop sustainable systems, while setting out to reuse and recycle our existing waste to move forward towards a greener and brighter future.

"PICS is proud to receive this award from our partners at Verizon. This award is not just a testament to the PICS ethos of helping our partners deal with their networks in the most sustainable, green fashion but it is also a testament to Verizon's commitment to be a leader in sustainability practice on a global scale."– Tim Williams CEO/President PICS Telecom

About PICS

PICS Telecom is a leading global reseller of new and used telecom and data equipment, backed with 28+ years of industry experience within the circular economy. We support network operators of all sizes across the globe with green solutions to upgrade, maintain and extend the life of their networks.

To learn more about our circular economy solutions click here.

PICS offers a fully transparent, comprehensive asset management service which allows our partners to sustainably purchase, re-reuse, refurbish, re-sell and recycle network equipment whether Optical, wireless, IP, CPE or anything in between.

Our team at PICS Telecom consists of a global collaboration of industry specialists that total over 400 years of combined experience in helping our partners reach their CAPEX, OPEX and environmental goals.

For more information about PICS' award winning solutions visit www.picstelecom.com.

Media Contact:marketing@picstelecom.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA PICS Telecom selected as been Inghilterra
Vedi anche
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
Villani (Cts): "Con dati di oggi pensabile riaprire regioni"
Governo Draghi, Tajani: "Spero astensione di Meloni"
Anticorpi monoclonali, Crisanti: "Non servono, soldi regalati"
Governo, Zanicchi: "Salvini ha dimostrato di essere un vero politico"
Sequestrate 1,3 tonnellate di cocaina in porto Gioia Tauro
Governo Draghi, 'quasi incontro' Berlusconi-Grillo
Governo Draghi, il 'ritorno' di Berlusconi
Galli ministro della Salute? "Non sono adatto"
Droga a Roma, smantellata organizzazione del litorale
Vaccino covid over 80, al via oggi allo Spallanzani 
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza