Plug and Play Announces 98 Startups For Their Spring 2021 Batches

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has accepted 98 startups into their Spring 2021 Batches. Startups have been selected for one of the following programs that run through May: Brand & Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, Supply Chain, or Sustainability. 45% of the startups are based outside the U.S. and represent a multitude of countries including Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, India, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and more. The full list of startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: http://bit.ly/pnpspring2021

"I am excited to welcome this year's first batch of startups to our platform," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "With our programs running virtually again this year, startups will have greater access to our partners without geographical constraints."

Plug and Play's network consists of over 30,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. Throughout the next three months, the selected startups will have the opportunity to virtually meet with this ecosystem in private dealflow sessions, networking events, mentor sessions, focus weeks, and more to increase their chance to land exclusive pilots, POCs, new customers, and investment. There is no equity requirement for startups to participate.

Graduation for these startups will commence mid-May at Plug and Play's Spring Summit 2021, which will be held virtually. Please reach out if you would like to reserve attendance.

Plug and Play has also released its 2020 Company Performance Report. To see their new programs, locations, investments, and more, read the full report: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/2020-report/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

