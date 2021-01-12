Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:22

Adnkronos.com

segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:51 Twitter limita 'Libero', Annunziata: "Politicizzare libertà di espressione gravissimo"

13:31 Governo, Di Battista contro Renzi e Iv: "Meschini politicanti"

12:52 Vaccino AstraZeneca, ecco come funziona

12:16 Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa

11:57 Twitter limita l'account di 'Libero', Mimun: "Fa accapponare la pelle"

11:30 Galli: "Zona bianca? Illusorio parlarne"

11:29 Messina, l'uomo degli Angeli Warwick espone le sue opere

11:18 Vaccino italiano, Vaia: "Pronto a giugno, saremo autosufficienti'

10:55 Nuovo dpcm gennaio, le misure sul tavolo

10:41 Di Maio: "Crisi governo inspiegabile, non interessa italiani"

09:51 Vaccino AstraZeneca, chiesta l'autorizzazione all'Ema

09:27 Covid Germania, oltre 41mila vittime totali. Distribuite prime dosi vaccino Moderna

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Zone rosse vaccino covid news trump conte Zona Rossa Italia
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Polyplastics Targets PBT and PPS Grades in Sensors for Autonomous Driving Applications

12 gennaio 2021 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing trend toward electric vehicles is spurring materials suppliers like Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering plastics, to position its innovative resin products for use in Advanced Driver-Assistance System(ADAS) parts that enable autonomous driving. The company's DURANEX(R) PBT and DURAFIDE(R) PPS materials--targeted for sensors in radar and camera bracket systems--show great promise in delivering low warpage, dimensional stability, and low dielectric constant.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202011106891/_prw_PI1fl_U2f1pw8n.jpg)

In radar housings, manufacturers seek materials with low dielectric constant, stable radio wave transmissibility, and low water absorption. The market has been employing syndiotactic polystyrene(SPS) and polyetherimide(PEI) for dielectric properties, and PPS for low water absorption and chemical resistance. To meet cost challenges, manufacturers have started to incorporate PBT into their designs.

Polyplastics reports that water absorption has little effect on DURAFIDE(R) PPS 1140A6, but some impact on DURANEX(R) PBT 330HR. As a result, Polyplastics is working on the development of new PBT grades with enhanced low-dielectric properties and low water absorption.

For the radar bracket itself, electromagnetic wave-shielding properties are needed to protect against unnecessary reflected waves. Polyplastics' electrically conductive grades, DURACON(R) POM CH-10 and EB-10, and DURANEX(R) PBT 7300E, are all being actively considered while new PBT grades with stronger electromagnetic wave-shielding properties are under development.

For car-mounted, sensing camera brackets, low-warpage and high-rigidity materials like DURANEX(R) PBT 733LD and 7407 are generally preferred. The company has also developed matte technology which uses a laser treatment to reduce noise(scattered light). The laser treatment results in favorable gloss and blackness levels. Polyplastics will continue to explore long-term durability and different process conditions to reduce treatment time.

Please visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/pbt_adas2/index.html

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, GF-PET and COC. The company has the largest global market share of POM and LCP. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

DURANEX(R), DURACON(R), and DURAFIDE(R) are registered trademarks of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Altro Economia_E_Finanza growing trend toward electric vehicles pps Grades packet per second pps
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza