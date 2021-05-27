Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:29 Covid, Italia sempre più zona bianca

20:23 Champions, Christillin: "Esclusione di Juve, Real e Barca possibile"

20:01 Manager arrestato a Milano, indagato per abusi su almeno altre due ragazze

19:42 Carla Fracci, l'addio di Virginia Raffaele: "L'unica Giselle possibile"

19:38 Don Matteo, arriva Raoul Bova accanto a Terence Hill

19:29 Calcio, Ruediger: "Da tifosi Lazio insulti peggiori, era odio vero"

19:05 Inter, accordo con Simone Inzaghi

18:56 Vaccini, così Moderna ha creato il richiamo per le varianti covid

18:53 Violenza su donne, Roberta Beta: "io prosciugata da un vampiro energetico, per tutti il poveretto"

18:52 Cfi, più interventi e investimenti alle Coop per uscire da crisi

18:44 Valentino Rossi: "Tra un mese deciderò il mio futuro"

18:33 Brexit, "turista italiano trattenuto 7 ore e respinto al confine"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Port City Colombo to become a gateway to South Asia

27 maggio 2021 | 16.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Parliament passes bill establishing Special Economic Zone to enhance ease of doing business

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly reclaimed land of 269 hectares in the heart of the Colombo Business District in Sri Lanka has been identified as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) by the Sri Lankan Parliament, paving the way for the creation of an International Business and Multi Services hub for South Asia called the Port City Colombo. The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill sets a stable policy environment and an efficient framework of administrative processes. The bill significantly enhances ease of doing business through a single window facilitation, streamlined arbitration mechanism and globally benchmarked incentives. 

Port City Colombo a multi-services Special Economic Zone in Sri Lanka.

Slated as the 'Gateway to South Asia', the project is a Public Private Partnership between the Government of Sri Lanka and project company CHEC Port City Colombo. Port City Colombo is situated alongside the Port of Colombo, which is ranked as the World's 18th best connected Port, and is designed to strike a virtuous balance between commercial, residential and retail spaces.

The Colombo International Financial Centre Phase 1, which is the first vertical development, is scheduled to break ground in June 2021 and will comprise of state-of-the-art business infrastructure with a commitment to International Green Building Standards. All registered entities can enjoy 100% foreign ownership with the opportunity to benefit from relaxed exchange control regulations within the zone.  

Yamuna Jayaratne, Director Sales and Marketing for Port City Colombo, said, "Port City will enjoy a cost advantage of nearly 80% compared with regional hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. The enactment of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill will serve to enhance the ease of doing business and bring it to parity along with regional hubs and most importantly address investor pain points that currently dissuades FDI. Coupled with cost advantages, geographic location and the quality of life on offer in Sri Lanka, this would serve as a first step in creating a compelling value proposition for investors. Port City Colombo provides an enviable physical setting required to compete with any world class modern metropolitan city."

CHEC Colombo Port City invites investors from around the world to invest early, gaining a foothold in South Asia's city of the future. More information about the project can be found at https://www.portcitycolombo.lk/ 

For further information, contact:Yamuna JayaratneNumber: +94-112-335-141 Email ID: yamunaj@chec.lk  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520131/Port_City_Colombo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Port City Colombo to become gateway to South Asia to gateway
Vedi anche
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza