Venerdì 05 Agosto 2022
comunicato stampa

PRA Group Leader LaTisha Tarrant Named Chief Human Resources Officer

05 agosto 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global financial services company, has named LaTisha Tarrant as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective Aug. 15. 

Tarrant brings more than 20 years of public company experience to her new role and joins the company's senior leadership team to head its global human resources operation. Tarrant is currently senior vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary and has held several leadership positions since joining PRA Group in 2016.

"Talent recruitment, development and retention, as well as advancing our company's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, are essential to our success," said Tarrant. "I'm delighted to serve in this role and look forward to developing impactful strategies that strengthen employee engagement, grow our talent pool and foster an inclusive work environment where everyone can do their best work while remaining connected as one team, worldwide."

Throughout Tarrant's tenure with PRA Group, she managed U.S. corporate legal matters, led environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and advised the board of directors on incentive compensation, executive compensation and corporate governance matters. She also oversaw the search and onboarding of directors, earning PRA Group recognition as a "3+" company with at least three women as directors."LaTisha has long demonstrated her investment in, and support of, our employees, and we are fortunate to count on her established track record of leadership success to guide our Human Resources function," said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO.

Before joining PRA Group in 2016, Tarrant held roles with increasing responsibility, serving as managing associate general counsel at Anthem, Inc. (now Elevance Health, Inc.), and as senior counsel and a partner at McGuire Woods, LLP

Ms. Tarrant holds a J.D. from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.A. in international relations from William & Mary.

View LaTisha Tarrant's LinkedIn profile for additional background.

To learn more about PRA Group, visit www.pragroup.com

About PRA GroupAs a global leader in acquiring and servicing nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

News Media Contact:Elizabeth KerseySenior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy(757) 961-3525Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:Najim Mostamand, CFAVice President, Investor Relations757-431-7913IR@PRAGroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819349/PRA_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza