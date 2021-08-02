Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021
comunicato stampa

productronica fast forward 2021 - powered by Elektor: showcase your startup

02 agosto 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AACHEN, Germany, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The productronica fast forward startup competition is underway. productronica fast forward 2021, the start-up platform powered by Elektor, gives entrants a chance to present their startup and its technology to the worldwide electronics community. If their technology stands out, they might win a global marketing package from Elektor. Registration is open.

productronica Fast Forward 2021 – powered by Elektor

The productronica fast forward 2021 Competition at a glance

Entrepreneurial engineers know that bringing an electronic product to market is a challenging process. After developing a viable prototype, entrants must schedule production, plan marketing campaigns, engage potential partners, and build a sales team. productronica Fast Forward, the start-up platform powered by Elektor, offers entrants a chance to jump-start the process. By participating, entrants can show off their company's solutions, shine a light on their team's talent, and possibly win a €50,000 marketing package from Elektor.Finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their products and solutions in front of the productronica fast forward 2021 Jury and Elektor community existing of 100,000 electronics engineers. It will be an excellent opportunity to gather helpful feedback from potential customers and industry innovators and win great prizes.More information and a complete list of requirements can be found here.

A History of Innovation and Success

The 2019 productronica fast forward competition attracted innovators from around Europe. In the end, eight companies had a chance to present their solutions to the impressive jury, which included Clemens Valens (Elektor), Ruud Vertommen (Distrelec), Andreas Züger (Distrelec), and Niclas Fritz (BatchOne). Once the pitches were complete and judges had reviewed all the technologies, the winners were announced.

The 2019 winners:

Touchless Automation GmbHKonekt robodev GmbHElektor

Contact:Udo Bormannudo.bormann@elektor.com +49 (0)151 62669779

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585049/productronica_Fast_Forward.jpg 

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585048/Elektor_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza