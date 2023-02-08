Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:02
comunicato stampa

Prometric Announces Education Industry Leader Stuart Udell as New CEO

08 febbraio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Udell, a 30-year education industry veteran, starts February 6

BALTIMORE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, has announced Stuart Udell, a 30-year education industry veteran, as new Chief Executive Officer. Udell replaces Roy Simrell, who has led the company since 2019 and will continue to advise the company and Udell.

Udell has significant leadership experience within the education industry and most recently served as CEO of Achieve3000, a leading software and services provider of reading and math intervention and acceleration solutions. He specializes in assessment, career education, test preparation, curriculum, and other areas of educational technology and service delivery.

"The past few years have been transformational for Prometric and our industry, due to major advancements in technology, shifts in the workforce, and new trends accelerated by the pandemic. We are so thankful for Roy Simrell's strategic leadership during these unprecedented times," said Sandy Ogg, Chairman, Board of Directors. "We are looking forward to the next stage of our growth with a continued focus on educational assessments and technology and are excited to welcome Stuart Udell as CEO, who has dedicated his career in this area."

In addition of Achieve3000, Udell previously served as CEO of other prominent EdTech organizations including virtual school operator K12, Inc.; intervention and specialized services provider Catapult Learning; and online career education provider Penn Foster.

"I'm both honored and excited to be selected as Prometric's new Chief Executive Officer," said Stuart Udell. "This is a unique time in the industry where technology in education will only continue to grow and develop. I look forward to using my background and expertise to meet this demand and advance innovations to best serve Prometric clients and their candidates."

Throughout his career, Udell has served as a leader on industry boards, including eDynamic Learning, Progress Learning, Nerdy, Successful Practices Network, The Learning 2025 National Commission for Student-Centered and Equity-Focused Education, among others. He served as chair of the National Dropout Prevention Center for many years and received a Lifetime Services Award from the center.

Udell holds an MBA from Columbia University and a BS in Business Administration from Bucknell University.

About PrometricPrometric is a leading global provider of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions. Our integrated end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit Prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

Media contact:Brooke SmithBrooke.Smith@Prometric.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997809/K12_CEO_Stuart_Udell.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039886/Prometric_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prometric-announces-education-industry-leader-stuart-udell-as-new-ceo-301741202.html

