Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 03:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:13 Superlega, Conte: "Uefa non può tenersi tutti i diritti"

00:03 Usa, polizia spara e uccide un afroamericano

00:00 Spostamenti tra regioni gialle, pass verde: 26 aprile, cosa cambia

22:55 Juve-Parma 3-1, rimonta bianconera e 3 punti Champions

22:49 Covid Francia, 35mila nuovi contagi e oltre 300 morti

22:41 Spezia-Inter 1-1, Conte fa un altro passo verso scudetto

22:03 Attentato Nizza, catturato in Italia complice del killer

21:49 Eca, Nasser Al-Khelaifi è il nuovo presidente

21:26 Riaperture, ira Pd per strappo Lega su decreto

20:59 Riaperture cinema e teatri, cosa dice il decreto

20:33 Milan-Sassuolo 1-2, Raspadori ribalta il Diavolo

20:27 Stadi aperti e pubblico: decreto riaperture, regole zona gialla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

PTC Ships Two More SaaS Products on PTC Atlas Platform

21 aprile 2021 | 19.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Vuforia Expert Capture and Creo Generative Design Extension Join Onshape on PTC Atlas, Expanding the Company's SaaS Offerings

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that it has expanded its robust Software as a Service (SaaS) capabilities with two new products shipping on the PTC Atlas™ SaaS platform. Atlas, announced at the LiveWorx® 2020 Digital Transformation Conference, now supports an expanding portfolio of SaaS applications and production-ready solutions. With the Vuforia® Expert Capture® and Creo® Generative Design Extension (GDX) offerings joining the existing Onshape® offering on Atlas, PTC continues to accelerate availability of SaaS products in the market.

Vuforia Expert Capture and Creo Generative Design Extension Join Onshape on PTC Atlas, Expanding the Company’s SaaS Offerings.

"The Onshape team invested years of effort building a cutting-edge SaaS platform that could host a range of product development applications. As part of PTC, we've been able to accelerate the development of Atlas, and in turn leverage the Atlas platform to accelerate PTC's overall SaaS strategy. The new Vuforia and Creo applications immediately gain the incredible operational and technical scalability of the modern, multi-tenant Atlas architecture," said Andrew Kimpton, Vice President, PTC Atlas Development, PTC. "We are very excited to bring new levels of performance, security, and efficiency, as well as breakthrough new SaaS collaboration capabilities, to the entire PTC portfolio."

"With the power of Atlas, we're able to provide Vuforia users a robust set of capabilities that they need to scale deployments in the enterprise, including version control, content management, and approval workflows that would have taken years to deliver without Atlas," says Mike Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality, PTC. "We're proud to be able to offer market-leading AR offerings to our customers and partner network. Atlas helps make these offerings better, and we look forward to delivering a robust roadmap of Atlas-enabled benefits in the near future."

Similarly, Creo GDX on Atlas delivers the most advanced AI-based generative design capabilities to the CAD market. "The seamless integration between GDX on Atlas and the Creo CAD environment gives our customers unparalleled access to the elastic compute resources needed for AI-driven generative design," said Brian Thompson, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, CAD Segment, PTC.

With these new products shipping on the platform, PTC has dramatically accelerated its time-to-market with richer-featured products, greatly surpassing industry-standard time-to-market statistics.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com         @PTC         Blogs

Media ContactsPTCCorporate CommunicationsGreg Paynegpayne@ptc.com

PTC, PTC Atlas, Onshape, Vuforia, Creo, LiveWorx, Expert Capture, GDX, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493081/Vuforia_Expert_Capture_and_Creo_Generative_Design_Extension.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313772/ptc_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50569 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Company's SaaS Offerings PTC Ships Two PTC Ships Two More SaaS Products Creo generative design Extension Join Onshape
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza