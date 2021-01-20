Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:18
11:05 Regeni, procura Roma chiede processo per quattro 007 egiziani

10:56 Napoli, crolla chiesa del Rosariello in piazza Cavour

10:45 Covid, quasi 17mila morti e 600mila casi nel mondo in 24 ore

10:43 Covid Toscana, oggi 443 contagi: il bollettino

10:26 Ciampolillo salvato dal Var, la moviola al Senato

09:26 live Crisi governo Conte, cosa succede oggi: le news

09:14 Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "Evitato salto nel buio"

00:33 Senato, dopo Polverini il caso Rossi scuote Forza Italia

00:16 Roma disastro, ko in campo e troppe sostituzioni

23:58 Governo, Mattarella attende valutazioni Conte

23:49 Maria Rosaria Rossi: "Sì a Conte non condiviso con Berlusconi"

23:33 Ciampolillo: "Sì a fiducia per Paese, non mi hanno offerto incarichi"

PureCircle and Almendra Resolve U.S. Patent Litigation

20 gennaio 2021 | 06.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Amicable settlement reached

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCircle and Almendra reached an amicable settlement in a patent dispute in the United States relating to Almendra's Steviarome® products and use thereof.

Almendra Logo

As of December 31, 2020, PureCircle and Almendra voluntarily resolved the litigation with all claims and counterclaims subsequently being dismissed.

As part of the settlement, Almendra signed a license agreement with PureCircle, which allows Almendra to continue selling its Steviarome® flavor ingredients worldwide. All other terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Enquiries:

Jackson Pillow, PureCircle Communications ManagerEmail: Jackson.Pillow@purecircle.com  Phone: +1 (630) 256 8394

Kimberly Hunter, Almendra CFO Email: Kimberly.H@almendra.com Phone: +1 (708) 926-5403

About PureCircle

PureCircle is the leading producer and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners and flavor modifiers for the global beverage and food industry. PureCircle combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia ingredients.

The Company collaborates with farmers who grow its proprietary stevia varieties, and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using plant-based, non-GMO ingredients.

For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About Almendra

Almendra is a privately held natural sweetener and flavor ingredients company focused on the food and beverage industry's need for great tasting natural, clean label solutions.

The company's teamwork, innovation, IP and know-how allow it to develop industry-leading sweet taste solutions and to deliver flavors with modulating properties that address complex taste challenges of sugar reduced foods and beverages.

Headquartered in Singapore, Almendra manufactures in Thailand for sale to customers around the globe.

More information about Almendra is available at www.almendra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423029/Almendra_Logo.jpg

