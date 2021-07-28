Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:35
Q2 2021 Results

28 luglio 2021 | 06.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Significant revenue improvement and strong margin performance

ZURICH, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

11The Adecco Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Adecco Group)

Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "The second quarter performance was strong with positive momentum throughout, particularly in Permanent Placement. Revenues are now 5 percent below pre-crisis levels on an underlying basis, while the Group's gross profit is now broadly in line with pre-crisis levels. This is well aligned to the Group's drive to deliver sustainable, profitable growth through organic and inorganic actions. Our businesses continued to execute well, with margin improvement supported by mix, pricing and strong productivity. At the same time, the Group has begun to extend its investment in sales to drive growth."

"We have seen pockets of talent scarcity and wage inflation in our end-markets, particularly in technology solutions, and the pace of recovery in Permanent Placement is unprecedented. We are cautiously optimistic that all our service lines, including Flexible Placement, have scope to recover further in the quarters ahead. We are confident that with the implementation of our Future@Work strategy, including the digital transformation of our business, we will be optimally positioned to take market share," he added.

FULL PRESS RELEASE (PDF)

Contact Details:The Adecco GroupInvestor Relations+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this release refer to same period in prior year.

1 For further details on the use of non-GAAP measures in this release, refer to the Financial Information section and the Additional Information Section of the 2020 Annual Report. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
