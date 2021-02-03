Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 23:45
Realty ONE Group Will Plant ONE Tree for Every ONE of Its Transactions in 2021

03 febbraio 2021 | 21.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The UNBrokerage Announces ONE Cares Plan for the New Year to Impact the Environment and Touch as Many Lives as Possible

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the real estate's fastest growing franchisors, has launched a new program to impact the environment and make a difference in communities around the world. Through the ONE Tree, ONE World program, the global franchisor pledges to plant one tree for every home bought or sold by its real estate professionals in 2021, with a goal of 111,111 trees.

ONE Tree, ONE World is a part of the company's ONE Cares 501(c)3 and will also give its REALTORS(R) the opportunity to purchase or plant trees on behalf of their clients for homes bought and sold throughout the year.

"Love is our ONE Golden Rule and giving back is part of our COOLTURE, it's in our DNA," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "ONE Tree, ONE World gives us an opportunity to make a direct and significant impact on our communities around the world in more than 111,111 ways."

Last year, the UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was incredibly proud to donate nearly $100,000 to charitable organizations and communities across the nation, along with thousands of volunteer hours in local markets.

The global franchisor had another record year, selling 86 franchises, despite the pandemic, and added more than 2,600 real estate professionals. 

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432586/Realty_ONE_Group_ONE_Tree.jpg

