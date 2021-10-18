Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:03 Covid, Mattarella: "Contrastare deriva antiscientifica, violenza crea tristezza"

13:01 Covid oggi Basilicata, 4 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 18 ottobre

12:53 Morto a 77 anni Angelo Licheri, tentò di salvare Alfredino

12:37 Green pass, Di Battista su scontri Trieste: "Lavoratori trattati come criminali"

12:33 Juve-Roma, Orsato e il rigore: l'analisi dell'arbitro Gavillucci

12:31 Green pass obbligatorio lavoro, nessuna criticità per uffici Pa

12:18 Green pass Trieste, al porto abbraccio tra poliziotto e manifestante - Video

12:12 Green pass, porto Trieste: le lacrime di Puzzer - Video

12:01 Motori Minarelli, accordo sindacale per flessibilità produttiva e occupazione stabile

11:57 Covid Italia, Salmaso: "Misure protezione servono nonostante vaccino, Gb insegna"

11:53 Inchiesta mascherine, Arcuri indagato per peculato e abuso d'ufficio

11:43 Covid Russia, nuovo record di contagi: oltre 34.300 in un giorno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RETN is strengthening positions in Nordic and Baltic region

18 ottobre 2021 | 12.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The international network service provider RETN enhances its presence and network in the Nordic & Baltic region. The RETN Group already has strategically placed offices in Latvia, Estonia and Sweden. Now RETN has opened a new office in Finland, which outlines the company's long-term network presence in the country and commitment to the region. The RETN backbone network in Finland already aggregates six international DWDM routes and acts as a network transport hub, interconnecting Baltic and Nordic regions with Russia and Asia.

In conjunction with opening new offices in the region, RETN is strategically developing its network presence by opening the new DWDM route Rezekne – Daugavpils – Vilnius, one of the shortest existing routes to connect Vilnius and Moscow and the round-trip time of just 10,71 ms. It also improves network redundancy for the capital of Lithuania by adding a third diverse route coming to Vilnius. On a larger scale this route supplements the TRANSKZ project, connecting Europe and Asia as a redundant yet latency-equal circuit between Moscow and Warsaw.

Daugavpils – Vilnius part became RETN's second cross-border route between Latvia and Lithuania, and it supports further IT and communications integration between EU countries.

RETN's other recent investment in Nordic and Baltic region includes hires in sales, engineering and R&D in Sweden, Finland, and Latvia, aiming to strengthen the existing teams and provide both local and global expertise. RETN continues its expansion to guarantee the best customer service and highest SLA for fast, secure and reliable connectivity in Europe and Asia.

About RETN

RETN is one of the fastest growing independent Eurasian providers of IP transit and enterprise communications services, with unique resources to connect Europe and Asia. Distinctive features of RETN network are its own international fiber network - circa 800 points of presence and a network length of 120 447 km, running on recognised equipment vendors such as Infinera, Juniper and Ciena.

RETN's unique solution to connect Europe and Asia is built on its own homogenous DWDM platform and widely branched land routes, passing through Western Europe and through Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan to the border with China and further onwards into South East Asia. 

RETN provides telecommunication services throughout its Eurasian network with short lead times, industry leading uptimes, and multiple layers of redundancy for its 1500 customers.

www.retn.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659539/RETN_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rete network backbone network transport hub
Vedi anche
News to go
No Green pass, sgombero al porto di Trieste
News to go
Covid, record di contagi nel Regno Unito
News to go
Serie A, fuga a due dopo l'ottava giornata
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Natale 2021, rincari in arrivo
News to go
Vino, export a gonfie vele: +15% nei primi sette mesi
News to go
Green pass scaricati in Italia, superata quota 100 milioni
News to go
Deputato inglese ucciso, omicidio è stato pianificato
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2021, l'affluenza alle 12
Festa Roma, Depp e il siparietto con i bimbi di 'Puffins' - Video
News to go
Ballottaggi 2021, si vota in 65 comuni: attesa per Roma, Torino e Trieste
News to go
Covid, bollettino 16 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza