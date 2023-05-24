Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:14 Ponte sullo Stretto di Messina, progetto e costi: ecco come sarà

18:49 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, per commissario ipotesi tecnico

18:48 Default Usa 2023, segretaria al Tesoro: "Quasi certo ai primi di giugno"

18:45 Russia: "Nave Khurs attaccata da droni Ucraina: distrutti" - Video

18:45 Pnrr, se la macchina non funziona non basta la volontà politica

18:31 Materia prime, Dal Fabbro (Iren): "Europa e Italia dipendono dalla Cina"

18:18 Maltempo, Urso: "Pacchetto aiuti mai visto per consistenza e celerità"

18:18 Ponte sullo Stretto di Messina, via libera definitivo al decreto: è legge

18:16 Usa, studente spara e uccide compagno di fronte alla scuola

18:13 Brand Gocciole compie 25 anni, a Milano Lillo e Chiara Francini live per celebrarlo

18:13 Grosseto, uccise la compagna a coltellate: 26 anni a Nicola Stefanini

18:02 Naike Rivelli, la foto in ospedale dopo l'operazione al seno: "Tanto dolore, ma sono viva"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

RingConn Official Website Has Been Launched on 5.18

24 maggio 2023 | 19.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn, the innovative wellness brand, is excited to announce the launch of its official website, which was successfully launched on May 18th. This milestone signifies RingConn's commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge wellness solutions to help them achieve optimal health and wellness.

"We are thrilled to unveil our official website," expressed Prof. Wang, CEO of RingConn. "This website serves as the central hub of our online presence, allowing customers to easily access our products and learn about the numerous benefits of RingConn."

Additionally, RingConn is proud to share that all crowdfunding perks will be shipped out by the end of May. With over 7,000 rings already dispatched, the received feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We extend our gratitude to our early backers, whose support has propelled us to remarkable success during the crowdfunding phase," acknowledged Prof. Wang. "Their feedback has played a crucial role in shaping our product development and ensuring that we meet the needs of our customers."

During the crowdfunding period, RingConn raised an impressive $1.2 million within just 50 days of going online. This remarkable achievement underscores the company's dedication to providing customers with high-quality wellness products contributing to their health and wellness balance.

"We take immense pride in our accomplishments during the crowdfunding period," emphasized Prof. Wang. "This success is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the unwavering support of our early backers. We look forward to providing our customers with innovative wellness products and services and driving positive change in the industry."

For more information about RingConn and its recent launch, please visit the official website at https://bit.ly/3Icbv38.

Media Contact:Name: Rucia WANGEmail: rucia.wang@ringconn.comPhone: +86 185 7661 6820

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081720/RingConn_Charging_Case.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ringconn-official-website-has-been-launched-on-5-18--301833312.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06552 en US Altro ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Economia_E_Finanza wellness brand RingConn Official website Has Been Launched forma wellness
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, giornata lutto nazionale
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev smentisce di aver perso Bakhmut
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Subito elenco investimenti"
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza