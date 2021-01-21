Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:47 Governo, convocato Cdm per questa sera

18:45 Covid Gb, 37.892 casi e 1290 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

18:36 Covid, Ecdc: "Molto alto rischio diffusione varianti"

18:22 Centrodestra vede Mattarella: "Preoccupati per l'Italia"

18:01 Covid e gel disinfettante, attenzione agli occhi dei bimbi

17:44 Covid Campania, 1.215 nuovi contagi e 40 morti: bollettino

17:43 Vaccino Pfizer, "da settimana prossima consegne regolari"

17:40 Covid Italia, oggi 14.078 contagi e 521 morti: il bollettino

17:38 Menarini, ok Ue a terapia contro neoplasia ematologica rara

17:33 Covid Puglia, 1.275 nuovi contagi e 26 morti: bollettino

17:27 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 2.234 casi e 55 decessi: i dati

17:16 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.303 contagi e Rt in calo: i dati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Covid Italia oggi Alan Friedman Crisi governo Cesa
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Sberbank/AI Alliance international junior AI contest accepting entries

21 gennaio 2021 | 15.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSCOW, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 AI international junior contest is accepting entries from schoolchildren. Organized by Sber jointly with the AI Alliance companies. The contest has a mission to popularize artificial intelligence among children and young people, as well as engage and support children with outstanding AI talents worldwide.

Contenders will compete in one of the 10 areas, including the analysis of Earth sensing data, EdTech, security, recommender services, finance, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, medicine, etc. The online stage of the competition starts 31st January 2021 and will consist of two parts: first, participants will take up challenges on the competition website, then they will participate in a team round, which requires that they propose a general solution and do individual AI tests. Throughout the competition, teams will be accompanied by world-class experts representing industry leaders.

Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:

"These days, children are surrounded by new technology since a very early age, which enables them to master fields like artificial intelligence quickly. In some countries, this training starts as early as in kindergarten and school while in Russia this practice is rapidly gaining momentum. According to studies, those who combine the competencies of their professions with AI, such as data scientists, will be among the 21st century's most hunted specialists. It's one of the reasons why as AI Alliance partners we seek to use the potential of our companies and provide more opportunities for students, their teachers, and mentors in schools and universities. I am sure that our efforts will position Russia to become an AI leader within the foreseeable future, and the competition participants will enroll in the best colleges, build careers, and achieve great success in this field."

The contest is open to schoolchildren from any country. The best will meet in Moscow in September 2021 during the final of the international contest.

You can send in your entry here: https://aiijc.com

                                                              

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Altro ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro contest has artificial intelligence as contest
Vedi anche
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza