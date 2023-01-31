Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:04 Spari ad Alatri, il testimone: "Due colpi, poi il sangue a terra"

11:57 Istat, Pil Italia a +3,9% nel 2022

11:49 Alfredo Cospito resta al 41 bis. Tajani: "Regime carcerario non cambia"

11:34 Assalto a Cgil, altre due condanne in abbreviato

11:15 Alfredo Cospito e 41 bis, scontro Fratelli d'Italia-Pd alla Camera

11:12 Russia, visita Xi in primavera? Cina non conferma e ribadisce cooperazione con Mosca

10:55 Ucraina, allerta per raid aerei in tutto il Paese

10:52 Migranti, Open Arms: "Governo istituzionalizza omissione di soccorso"

10:35 Alfredo Cospito, legale ex ad Ansaldo: "Ha gambizzato mio cliente, ma carcere duro inutile"

10:16 Farnesina a italiani: "Estrema cautela a Gerusalemme e nei Territori"

10:12 Autonomia differenziata oggi in pre Consiglio: ecco la bozza del ddl

09:59 Diffamazione a Salvini, Saviano: "Fiero di difendermi da orrore politica populista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SecPod introduces the 'SanerNow Continuous Posture Anomaly Management (CPAM)' product, a revolutionary new invention for managing IT attack surfaces

31 gennaio 2023 | 11.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

An industry-redefining product based on cutting-edge machine-learning technology empowers organizations to combat cyberattacks, further strengthening SecPod's mission of preventing cyberattacks.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the next-generation vulnerability management marketplace, has launched SanerNow Continuous Posture Anomaly Management (CPAM), an innovative cybersecurity product that allows CISOs and security administrators to deep-learn their IT environment and manages outliers and anomalies. With statistical analysis, deviation computing, and machine learning, SecPod has pioneered a new category in the cyberattack prevention process. 

Chandrashekhar Basavanna, the CEO of SecPod, said, "What we have launched today is a category-defining innovation, a new arsenal to deeply understand their IT infrastructure and gain clarity and confidence in the security posture. Going by what some of our Preview customers had to say, SecPod SanerNow CPAM is a path-breaking tool. I am very thrilled to announce the launch today. Be Wow-ed by CPAM!"

CPAM detects posture anomalies, deviations, or outliers by providing continuous and comprehensive visibility of an organization's IT security posture and helps remediate them. These anomalies, if not managed early, can have a devastating effect on an organization's cyber resilience.

"Anomalies are often investigated to detect a threat or an attack but not prevent them. Visiting 1000+ parameters in an organization's assets, bringing security contextualization, and analyzing anomalies in these datasets eases decision-making for CISOs, IT, and Security administrators. It de-clutters your IT infrastructure and eventually decreases the organization's attack surface. Anomalies in art create beautiful discoveries, but in business, we need order," said Preeti Subramanian, Chief Product Architect and Director of R & D, SecPod.

The newly introduced product, SecPod CPAM, is now available for the general public and is also offered along with SecPod SanerNow Advanced Vulnerability Management (AVM) platform. SecPod SanerNow AVM is a comprehensive vulnerability management platform providing visibility and control over IT infrastructure, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities, and remediation of the vulnerability within the same platform. 

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity product and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line advanced vulnerability management solution that strengthens organizations' cybersecurity posture worldwide. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991968/CPAM_Launch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secpod-introduces-the-sanernow-continuous-posture-anomaly-management-cpam-product-a-revolutionary-new-invention-for-managing-it-attack-surfaces-301734553.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza further strengthening SecPod's mission mission An attinon
Vedi anche
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
News to go
Poste, Mattarella: "Diminuzione servizi impoverisce tutto Paese"
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Servono soluzioni Ue"
News to go
Anarchici, incendiate 5 auto in una sede Telecom di Roma
News to go
Attentato moschea Pakistan, la rivendicazione
News to go
Scuola, ultimo giorno per iscrizioni ad anno scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Covid, per Oms resta un'emergenza sanitaria internazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza