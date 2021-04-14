Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
10:55
Servify Acquires Europe Based WebToGo, a Provider for Multichannel Self-care and Customer Experience Solutions

14 aprile 2021 | 06.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops. This acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people. 

Servify Logo

The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo into Servify's portfolio -  myhandycheck and wenewa. While 'myhandycheck' is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting-edge technology, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these products have close adjacencies to Servify's core business and will further enhance Servify's offerings. The team has also been seamlessly absorbed into Servify across Product, Technology and Business functions. 

"The whole world is undergoing digital transformation with each business trying to adapt to this change. It's easier for some but incredibly complex for most. Our self-care diagnostics and remote monitoring tools are appreciated for their relevance and efficiency. Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience," said Peter Duesing, Founder and CEO of WebToGo GmbH.

"As we set bigger and bolder ambitions for ourselves, we also rely on expertise from people who know how to elevate customer experience further. Our vision is aligned with that of Peter and his team at WebToGo, and together we want to utilise our collective deep domain knowledge and technology prowess. There couldn't be a better time than now for this acquisition," added Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify. 

Servify works with leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi etc undertaking their Device Protection business and device exchange/buyback programs. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries.

About Servify

Servify, the device lifecycle management platform, integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in 50+ countries across the globe, partnering with 50+ brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers. The platform today supports 3mn+ monthly transactions. In just 5 years of its operation, it already has over 43,000+ retail locations and 16,000+ service partners integrated with its digital platform.

Visit www.servify.tech for more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484442/Servify_Logo.jpg

