SHUTTERSTOCK JOINS THE BOARD OF THE NEWS MEDIA COALITION

The NMC welcomes Shutterstock advocacy alongside other major news enterprises for freedom of the press, shaping public policy and advancing independent editorial coverage

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced that it has joined the News Media Coalition (NMC), an international industry organization comprising global news brands, including major news publishers and news agencies. The NMC's mission is to safeguard independent news-gathering opportunities, ensuring legal intellectual property rights are respected, as well as negotiate best practice arrangements for members' news operations and content freedoms.

The membership marks a meaningful step for Shutterstock and its Editorial business. Shutterstock Editorial is committed to supporting a free press that allows journalists and contributors to report editorially on events around the world without arbitrary restriction. Shutterstock's Newsroom, launched in May 2021, connects an established team of over 1,000 global journalists, photographers and videographers to news teams around the world for unparalleled access to breaking news content, exclusives and archival content. Additionally, the Editorial business has exclusive content partnerships with Condé Nast, 'epa', the LIFE Picture Collection, AP and A+E, as well as a significant presence at global events, including the English Premier League, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Academy Awards, the BAFTA's and more.

"We have long admired the impactful work the News Media Coalition has been doing for over 14 years to further freedom of the press in this specialized area, and we are thrilled to have a seat at the table to advocate for both our journalists, and our contributors," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "We look forward to working together with the NMC to ensure the independence of news-gathering, and to ensure events of public interest across sports and entertainment are accessible to news consumers around the world."

Andrew Moger, Chief Executive Officer at News Media Coalition, said: "The NMC is the only international news industry body operating in this area. As we grow influence and success, we are delighted to have Shutterstock involved and supporting our mission. We know, like other major news brands in our membership, Shutterstock will bring a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to the NMC. Shutterstock joins our board at a time when a free press is more important than ever. We look forward to working together on important policy issues, upholding and sharing our values of integrity and transparency and journalistic independence."

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 405 million images and more than 25 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Splash News, the world's leading entertainment news agency for newsrooms and media companies worldwide, Pond5, the world's largest video marketplace, TurboSquid, the world's largest 3D content marketplace;, PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

The NMC is an international not for profit organisation which works to safeguard the news sector from arbitrary controls or restrictions on newsgathering, news distribution, copyright ownership and content use. Formed in 2008, the NMC engages with the organisers of big news events of high public interest, including sports tournament, and public policymakers to secure support for the needs of the independent and evolving news sector.

Existing NMC Members include major publishing houses, national and news international agencies such as Agence France-Presse, Associated Press, Associated Newspapers, Australian Associated Press, Deutsche Presse-Agentur, EFE Agencia, ESI Media, the European pressphoto agency, European Publishers Council, Getty Images, Guardian Media Group, News UK, News Corp Australia, PA Media, Reach, SNTV, Stuff, Telegraph Media Group and Thomson Reuters.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075411/shutterstock_Logo.jpg