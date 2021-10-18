Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:34 Covid, Crisanti: "Chi ha paura del vaccino metta mascherina Ffp2"

13:32 Green pass Italia, farmacie: "Caos tamponi atteso, via è vaccino"

13:26 All Blacks in lutto, è morto Sean Wainui: aveva 25 anni

13:03 Covid, Mattarella: "Contrastare deriva antiscientifica, violenza crea tristezza"

13:01 Covid oggi Basilicata, 4 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 18 ottobre

12:53 Morto a 77 anni Angelo Licheri, tentò di salvare Alfredino

12:37 Green pass, Di Battista su scontri Trieste: "Lavoratori trattati come criminali"

12:33 Juve-Roma, Orsato e il rigore: l'analisi dell'arbitro Gavillucci

12:31 Green pass obbligatorio lavoro, nessuna criticità per uffici Pa

12:18 Green pass Trieste, al porto abbraccio tra poliziotto e manifestante - Video

12:12 Green pass, porto Trieste: le lacrime di Puzzer - Video

12:01 Motori Minarelli, accordo sindacale per flessibilità produttiva e occupazione stabile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sinopec Puts Largest Gas Storage Cluster in North China into Operation, Providing 10 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas Storage

18 ottobre 2021 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wei 11 gas storage facility built by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec", "the Company") in its Zhongyuan Oilfield region successfully completed its first gas injection on October 18, marking the beginning of official operation of the largest underground natural gas storage cluster in north China.

The gas storage facility has a capacity of 10.03 billion cubic meters and will become a strong resource guarantee for gas storage and peak shaving from winter through spring in north China and the Yellow River Basin as well as ensuring a stable gas supply.

Sinopec's Zhongyuan gas storage cluster now has three blocks, the Wen 23, Wen 96 and Wei 11. The Wei 11 gas storage facility that's now up and running is a key component of establishing the natural gas storage cluster reaching 10 billion cubic meters. The block is located at the junction of Henan and Shandong provinces and has a designed capacity of 1.009 billion cubic meters. The largest daily peak shaving capacity of the Wei 11 gas storage facility is 5 million cubic meters, which can meet the gas demands of 10 million households every day.

In addition, Sinopec will have its Wen 13 West and Bai 9 gas storage facilities in the Zhongyuan Oilfield region up and running by the end of this year after completing construction and gas injection, adding an estimated 1.116 billion cubic meters of gas storage capacity further enhancing the company's gas storage and peak shaving capacities.

Gas storage is underground "natural gas banks," an energy infrastructure integrating seasonal peak shaving, emergency accident gas supply and national strategic energy reserves. As the proportion of natural gas continues to expand in China's energy consumption structure, the peaks and valleys of natural gas supply as well as seasonal differences is becoming increasingly prominent. The gas storage can "deposit" the surplus of natural gas in the market and "draw" in time of supply shortage during the winter heating season to achieve natural gas peak shaving.

Sinopec continues to accelerate the construction of gas storage facilities and improve gas storage and peak shaving capabilities in China. The Company is stepping up to complete key projects including the Zhongyuan gas storage cluster and Huangchang gas storage facility in Hubei Province and more after completing the gas storage facilities including Yong 21 in Shandong Province, Wei 11 in Zhongyuan Oilfield region, Guxi in Jilin Province and Qingxi in Sichuan Province, steadily expanding the scale of natural gas storage and effectively improving the storage capacity and gas peak shaving capability to guarantee the supply of natural gas.

For more information, please visit Sinopec.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662563/1.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
North China Cina China Petroleum & Chemical facility
Vedi anche
News to go
No Green pass, sgombero al porto di Trieste
News to go
Covid, record di contagi nel Regno Unito
News to go
Serie A, fuga a due dopo l'ottava giornata
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Natale 2021, rincari in arrivo
News to go
Vino, export a gonfie vele: +15% nei primi sette mesi
News to go
Green pass scaricati in Italia, superata quota 100 milioni
News to go
Deputato inglese ucciso, omicidio è stato pianificato
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2021, l'affluenza alle 12
Festa Roma, Depp e il siparietto con i bimbi di 'Puffins' - Video
News to go
Ballottaggi 2021, si vota in 65 comuni: attesa per Roma, Torino e Trieste
News to go
Covid, bollettino 16 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza