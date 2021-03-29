Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Marzo 2021
SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is Officially Released, Realizing Outstanding Single Shooting

29 marzo 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig has developed a series of multi-scene mounting kits for BMPCC products that are widely endorsed by global users. During the development of 6K Pro kit, engineers innovated to break through previous design patterns, covering handheld, shoulder and tripod shooting scenarios from single shooting to professional shooting. The complete accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro is developed to fully realize the powerful functions of the camera and unveil more creative possibilities.

SmallRig Accessory Ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro

The full accessory ecosystem for BMPCC 6K Pro includes the Full Cage, T5 SSD Mount, Sunhood, HDMI & USB-C Cable Clamp, 15mm Single Rod Clamp and Screen Protector.

SmallRig BMPCC 6K Pro Ecological Kit is compatible with SmallRig ecosystem products and filmmakers are able to customize their solutions based on the needs. SmallRig is committed to support content creators with handheld shooting kits, tripod shooting kits, shoulder shooting kits, gimbal shooting kits and multi-scene solutions to enhance the shooting efficiency.

About BMPCC 6K Pro

On February 18, 2021, BlackMagic Design launched Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, which has improved the shooting performance on the basis of BMPCC 6K and utilizes the latest fifth-generation color science. The image sensor of BMPCC 6K Pro reaches the Super 35 size. It utilizes Canon's EF mount and has a built-in ND filter and supports 6K resolution video shooting, which are required for high-end digital film production. Meanwhile, the LCD screen supports flip and touch screen operations.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2009, SmallRig is an innovation-driven manufacturer that designs and builds premium rigs and accessories for all kinds of cameras and gimbals. Our sales network is spreading to over 200 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474026/SmallRig_Accessory_Ecosystem_BMPCC_6K_Pro.jpg

in Evidenza