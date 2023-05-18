Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:25 Salone del libro di Torino 2023, al via la 35esima edizione

14:20 Sanità, Gemmato: "Bene Manifesto diritti pazienti per gestione lupus eritematoso"

14:10 Sanità, lupus eritematoso sistemico: Manifesto in 5 punti per diritti pazienti

14:09 Monza, Palladino: "Juve mi vuole? Non mi ha chiamato"

14:07 Sciopero aerei 19 maggio, sospeso in Emilia Romagna

14:06 Brasile, turista italiano annegato a Rio de Jainero

13:41 Terzo polo, Renzi: "Calenda mi dipinge come un mostro, come i grillini"

13:34 Ucraina-Russia, gli oligarchi giocano una partita su più tavoli

13:34 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Dopo messa in sicurezza calcoleremo danni"

13:25 Finale Champions, Mazzola: "Inter contro City con umiltà e intelligenza"

13:10 Tim, Scannapieco (Cdp): "Stiamo rispondendo a chiarimenti che ci sono stati richiesti"

13:05 Maltempo, Gorno Tempini (Cdp): "A breve intesa con Regioni, iniziative per aiutare aree colpite"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Smart NFT Owners Build Value, Have Fun and Earn Daily Rewards on VIMworld!

18 maggio 2023 | 13.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld is excited to announce that its SmartNFT Digital Companion ecosystem is open and users are actively building value, discovering fun ways to engage and earning daily rewards. While many NFT projects have suffered in this current market or have shut down completely, VIMworld is thriving by focusing on utility and operating with a next-gen mindset.

SmartNFTs Built for Everyday ActivityTypically, when someone says "NFT" the most common association is a static image or character that is part of a collection where different attributes differentiate one from another. Many owners use their NFTs as social media profile pictures or avatars. A handful of projects achieved notoriety and sky-high valuations, and boast celebrity owners, making these a digital luxury flex.

SmartNFTs, on the other hand, were designed to add value over time by elevating the relationship between owner and asset. It starts with a dynamic companion that evolves and earns rewards every day. By feeding, playing games, participating in events and actively using the VIMworld platform over time, owners will see their SmartNFT transform right before their eyes.

PlayVisitors to the platform will notice right away that the VIMworld experience is different from other projects. While most NFTs are purchased from an initial drop or from an online marketplace, VIMWorld offers some playful options. New users can browse the SmartNFTs from the onsite Marketplace, providing an opportunity to choose the one that has already been levelled up (more on that to come). Other users from approved partner projects can migrate their NFTs to the VIMworld and create a SmartNFT version.

The adventurous can take a different route and test their luck in the new Arcade. They start by browsing different game machines, each with a set price. One may feature all entry level SmartNFTs offering a sure-bet at the outcome. Another may have an assortment of different options, including some at higher-tiers, providing an opportunity to win a SmartNFT valued at 100x the cost of playing the game.

GrowOnce a SmartNFT has been acquired, it's time to start growing. The fundamental mechanism here is feeding platform VEED tokens to the SmartNFT on a daily basis. Think of it as the next-generation savings account. As VEED tokens are deposited (i.e. fed) into the SmartNFT, the balance increases over time. As growth milestones are reached, specific tiers offer new artwork as seen in the Philippe Diamant character.

CompeteThe gamification in VIMworld also includes opportunities for rivalry and competition. The newly designed Leaderboard showcases the Ultimate owners at the top as they have achieved the highest tier for their SmartNFT and have earned their bragging rights. Top feeders, caretakers and collectors can earn a spot in the Top 100 to earn monthly $POWA token rewards.

VIMworld 101To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace, with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld, join the Discord or  check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld nowVIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

TwitterWebsiteDiscord

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079905/VIMbanner.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079906/VIMWorld_Smart_NFT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229828/VIMworld_New_Logo_V1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-nft-owners-build-value-have-fun-and-earn-daily-rewards-on-vimworld-301828283.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza While many NFT Smart NFT Have fun Owners Build value
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto in Sicilia oggi
News to go
Maltempo, la situazione della viabilità
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Dopo messa in sicurezza calcoleremo danni"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, continua l'allerta rossa
News to go
Meloni in Giappone per il G7
News to go
Clima, "in prossimi 5 anni rischio temperature record"
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, prorogato con la Russia accordo sul grano
News to go
Viterbo, scoperti 165 percettori di reddito cittadinanza irregolari
News to go
Avellino, detenuti in rivolta in carcere: poi la protesta è rientrata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza