Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:55 Ucraina, Draghi-Sullivan: "Ferma condanna aggressione Russia"

13:50 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 15 marzo

13:50 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.225 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 15 marzo

13:41 Covid oggi Veneto, 7.313 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 15 marzo

13:38 Covid e riaperture: incontro su roadmap tra Draghi, Speranza e Cts

13:19 Guerra Ucraina, fonte servizi Mosca: "Russia pronta ad attaccare Nato"

13:14 Ucraina, Stoko (Croce Rossa): "Entro 2 mesi in 12mln avranno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"

13:05 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stato Maggiore Esercito: "Addestrare per warfighting"

12:57 Arriva in Italia Idorsia, la missione è innovare il trattamento farmacologico dell'insonnia

12:57 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Conte vede ambasciatore Kiev

12:55 Contagi covid in aumento in Italia: cosa dicono Bassetti, Gismondo, Pregliasco

12:38 Covid oggi Italia, Gismondo: "Per ora ondata di contagi non di ricoveri"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SMSEagle Introduces Version 4 Of Their NXS-line Devices Providing Improved Performance, Reliability And Security

15 marzo 2022 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

POZNAN, Poland, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMSEagle, a leading provider of hardware SMS gateways, today announced the launch of the new hardware platform of their NXS-line devices, Rev. 4: the NXS-9700 4G and NXS-9750 4G. The upgrade offers enhanced efficiency and stability as well as being compatible with the worldwide 4G network.

SMSEagle is a professional hardware SMS gateway for sending and receiving SMS messages in an automated manner. The significant new hardware upgrades include:

Its Linux on-board operating system has also been upgraded to Linux 5.1x. Additionally, it offers new versions of the web server and its database. These recent modifications deliver a seamless user-experience that is both reliable and secure. 

Importantly, the NXS-97xx 4G also provides worldwide 4G/3G cellular network compatibility with a global user base in over 90 countries.

"These upgrades represent our determination to keep up with ever rising requirements for performance and security" said Radosław Janowski, CEO of SMSEagle. "The NXS-97xx 4G offers both the flexibility and the fortitude to support the growing needs of IT professionals, worldwide."

SMSEagle continues to facilitate the need for a reliable means of automated communication via top of the line hardware with software. By revising their existing hardware and releasing new products with new features, users can maximize their productivity and expand their automation.

Along with the Rev. 4 upgrade to the NXS-line devices, SMSEagle has also changed up their packaging to be more eco-friendly, thereby minimizing waste and becoming more sustainable.

NXS-97xx Rev.4 line devices are fully compatible and interoperable with existing NXS-97xx line. The hardware Rev.4 line devices will gradually replace the current NXS-97xx Rev.3 line.

About SMSEagle

SMSEagle is a leading provider of SMS gateway hardware worldwide. The device is a EU-originated product for automatic sending & receiving of SMS messages, allowing you to send SMS alerts coming from network monitoring systems, SMS tokens from authentication systems, convert email to SMS messages, send and receive SMS texts using API.

For more information, visit https://www.smseagle.eu/

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766689/SMSEagle_Showcase.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766685/SMSEagle_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
stability as well upgrade offers enhanced SMSEagle Introduces Version upgrade
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev ancora bombardata
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le pesanti ripercussioni sul turismo in Sardegna
Guerra Ucraina, irruzione in tg Russia: "No alla guerra" - Video
News to go
Benzina e diesel, prezzo scende dopo oltre 3 mesi
News to go
Autotrasporto, oggi incontro associazioni categoria-Bellanova
News to go
Pirlo nella Hall of Fame del calcio azzurro
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Maturità 2022, al via il 22 giugno
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Useremo yuan cinese come riserva valutaria"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, negoziati in pausa tecnica
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sbloccato corridoio umanitario Mariupol
News to go
Lavoro, Unioncamere-Anpal: previste 359mila assunzioni a marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza