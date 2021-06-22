Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
Solis recognized globally receiving the "Top PV Brand 2021" seal for inverters in 8 countries across 5 continents

22 giugno 2021 | 14.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NINGBO, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis has been recognized with the Top PV Brand 2021 seal for inverters in the USA, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa, The Netherlands and India. This recognition is based on the results of surveys amongst solar installers in those markets carried out by EUPD Research, an economic and market research institution based in Bonn, Germany.

During the data collection stage of the "Global PV Installer Monitoring 2020/2021", EUPD Research interviewed companies in the solar sector about their purchasing habits, the brands they use regularly and other key variables. As a result, the Solis brand achieved excellent results in terms of customer preference, brand awareness, satisfaction, and recommendation of the brand. As a result of the positive feedback Solis achieved the nomination of Top PV Brand in 2021.

"Although climate change is a global task for mankind, the energy transition is taking place in every region around the world. As a global inverter manufacturer, Solis has already positioned itself excellently in various regions worldwide, and is able to convince customers with the products. The Top Brand PV seal, as the voice of the installers, is an impressive testament for the excellent work towards the energy transition."Markus A.W. Hoehner, Founder & CEO of EuPD Research Sustainable Management GmbH

"Solis has a well established reputation across Europe and we are delighted to be recognised for this award for the 6th year running with EUPD Research.  For over 15 years Solis has been focussed on designing and producing high quality string inverters, and the fact that installers are voting for our brand year after year reinforces our product quality and service level.  Offering string inverters from 0.7kW to 255kW, as well as single phase and three phase hybrid inverters for battery storage, we are looking forward to the future of solar energy across Europe." says Sandy Woodward, Sales Director Europe at Solis

The award is based on the "Global PV Installer Monitor", an annual survey of PV installers across the world, and is awarded to module, inverter and energy storage manufacturers, as well as wholesalers. For further information about Solis Top Brand PV 2021 Award, please visit www.solisinverters.com.

Solis, developing technology to power the world with clean energy.

Click here for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538654/EUPD.jpg  

in Evidenza