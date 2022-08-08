Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Agosto 2022
Soroco Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Task Mining Technology Provider 2022

08 agosto 2022 | 15.43
BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has been named a Leader in the first-ever Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 released by Everest Group, a leading research and analyst firm. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's flagship product, Scout for its market impact, vision, and capability.

There is a new category of enterprise software that relies on a previously untapped data source — human-computer interactions emanating from daily work. Today, over 60% of this data originates from millions of interactions teams and users have across applications, emails, chats, and documents at work.

This undocumented and unstructured data from human-computer interactions is key to unlocking tremendous business value and accelerating data-based digital transformation programs. This data enables organizations to build a map of how their teams get work done and use it to power their digital transformation programs.

"We are very happy to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader," said Samson David, CEO, Soroco. "This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering a powerful work graph platform that provides a 360-degree view into the last mile of work to teams and organizations and empowers them with structured insights - the key lever for driving the business forward and architecting transformation initiatives. Our vast experience in the enterprise sector and our extended partner ecosystem is helping organizations to reimagine the way work gets done and enables them to remain competitive in the digital landscape." 

According to Amardeep Modi, Vice President, Everest Group, "Soroco's task mining product strategy is aimed at helping enterprises understand how teams execute work and strengthen businesses in their digital transformation initiatives."  He further added, "Its position as a Leader in Everest Group's Task Mining Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 is underpinned by its strong market vision, focus on product innovation and customer success, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and high value delivered to its clients."

Everest Group's Task Mining PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 includes 17 technology providers within the task mining industry. The report consists of PEAK Matrix, which classifies task mining providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Leaders have demonstrated high overall market impact, strong vision, and capability to respond to the demand for holistic task mining solutions.  

Soroco leads the category because of its focus on enterprise-scale needs serving 1000s of users in each customer, which includes:

Soroco's Scout, a work graph platform, is uniquely positioned to help enterprises to drive actionable and structured insights from this huge, untapped data source and improve the digital experiences of users and teams.   

About Soroco  

Soroco is building the world's first and most bleeding-edge work graph platform. We are a deep tech company with ~40 patents. Our flagship product Scout, powered by the work graph, provides near real-time insights into how work gets done on the ground and helps enterprises in their transformation journey.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874135/Soroco_PEAK_Matrix_Assesssment.jpg

work graph company has been named Soroco Named a leader
