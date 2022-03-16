Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:06 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Corte Aja: "Mosca deve cessare operazioni militari"

17:05 Covid oggi Israele, nuova variante chimera

16:54 Terremoto oggi Campania, scossa tra Napoli e Pozzuoli

16:45 Covid, Rasi verso addio come consulente commissario Figliuolo

16:43 Covid oggi Emilia, 3.682 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:40 Covid oggi Campania, 7.595 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:37 Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio: "346 italiani rimasti, assoluta priorità"

16:37 Terremoto a Fukushima, scatta l'allarme tsunami

16:34 Omicron 2, Ricciardi: "Conferma che virus diventa sempre più contagioso"

16:17 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.811 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:15 Covid oggi Puglia, 6.999 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

16:12 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.589 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer

16 marzo 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In a category that is expected to grow by $3.56 bn from 2019 to 2024, Spark's appointment shows focus on true innovation

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE, a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, which includes premium brands such as Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate and JSwipe, today announced that Ken Chin will serve as the company's newly created role of Chief Product Officer to lead the brands' continued growth.

Chin is an accomplished leader with over 20 years' experience in product leadership for online marketplaces (eBay and SeekAsia) and e-commerce (FarFetch). As a group product manager at eBay, he was critical in driving a merger between eBay's EU Retail Promotions Platform with the global platform, and crucial in driving corporate innovation at BCG Digital Ventures. He has international experience and has built high performance teams throughout his career, driving digital transformation and enabling corporate innovation.

"I've experienced many different brand innovations throughout my time in product leadership, but to work with Spark Networks to execute a customer-focused product strategy in a fascinating industry like this is an exciting opportunity," said Chin. "The online dating market is an incredibly ripe territory — not only for product innovation and brand growth, but for delivering products that customers love and want to use."

With the rapid growth of the meaningful dating segment of the online dating market, adding the role of Chief Product Officer is a key move in Spark Networks' plan to focus on talent, product, technology and marketing in 2022.

"Our family of brands serves roughly four million page views per day of singles searching for serious relationships and millions of paid subscribers per year, and with the world continuing to evolve how they engage with one another online, the time is now to invest in top talent to help Spark Networks create the best user experiences in the marketplace," said Spark Networks CEO Eric Eichmann. "That's why we are so excited to welcome Ken Chin as Chief Product Officer. Starting in early Q2, Ken will bring a fresh perspective and robust expertise to our ongoing commitment to product development and innovation."

To learn more about Spark Networks, visit https://www.spark.net/.

About Spark Networks SESpark Networks SE is a leading global dating company with headquarters in Berlin, Germany and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza as Chief Product Spark networks Announces focus as
Vedi anche
News to go
Assegno unico figli 2022, al via i pagamenti
News to go
Terrorismo, arrestati 2 anarchici per fabbricazione esplosivi
News to go
Aldo Moro, 44 anni fa l'agguato di via Fani
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie
News to go
Caro carburante, maxi truffa sull'Iva: 172 denunce
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, circolare dell'Esercito: "Addestramento orientato al warfighting"
News to go
Effetto Covid su anoressia e bulimia: +40% di casi a inizio pandemia
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Russia, rilasciata e multata la giornalista che ha protestato contro la guerra
News to go
Truffa su guanti anti-Covid, sequestrato 1 milione di euro a società milanese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Papa Francesco invitato a Kiev dal sindaco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza