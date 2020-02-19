Haaland fa 60 metri in 6''64: a 3 decimi dal record mondiale
Pubblicato il: 19/02/2020 11:04
L'attaccante del Borussia Dortmund Erling Halaand con una doppietta ha steso il Psg di Neymar per 2-1 nell'andata degli ottavi di finale di Champions League. Ma il 19enne norvegese, alto 1.94 centimetri, ha stupito per un altro aspetto: la velocità.
Haaland ha infatti fatto registrare il tempo astronomico di 6''64 per percorrere 60 metri in occasione di un contropiede, secondo stime di Sky. Il record mondiale è appena tre decimi più basso a 6''34, mentre il record norvegese è 6''55.
