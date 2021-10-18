Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:41
Statement on intended transaction between Silver Lake and Intercontinental Exchange

18 ottobre 2021 | 17.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BRUSSELS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV notes today's announcement that Intercontinental Exchange, a Euroclear shareholder since 2017, has entered into an agreement to sell its 9.85% stake to Silver Lake.

In light of this announcement, Euroclear must now follow the regulatory requirements necessary for such a transaction.

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear   UK & International. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border  transactions, and held EUR 35.2  trillion in assets for clients by end June 2021. For more  information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza