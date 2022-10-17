Stavian Chemical leads the way with the 'One-Stop Shop' solution for the global plastics industry at K 2022

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavian Chemical, the 22nd largest global chemical distributor, is showcasing its exceptional 'One-Stop Shop' solution' and a wide range of polymers, affirming its leading position in the global plastics industry, especially in Europe, at booth C12, hall 7.2, during the K 2022.

The K 2022 is taking place from October 19 - 26 at the Fairground Düsseldorf to present new products and innovations from all sectors of the industry – from production to processing, to mechanical engineering while guided by three main themes: Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization.

In line with this, Stavian Chemical's 'One-Stop Shop' concept is a crucial business solution connecting oil refineries and chemical manufacturers to hundreds of thousands of plastic manufacturers that contribute to the sustainable growth of each partner.

The 'One-Stop Shop' solution, comprising 12 specific business solutions, from in-depth customer-centricity advisory and financial support to warehousing and customs handling and clearing, provides a world-class full-service package for Stavian Chemical's customers and partners. This is in addition to the brand's strategic relationships with oil and gas conglomerates, top global multi-industrial corporations, and its decades of expertise in the logistics industry.

"The European plastics market is forecasted to grow by around 2% annually, reaching a volume of US$108 billion in 2031. As an international polymer distributor, and a major manufacturer of eco-friendly biodegradable packaging with high trustworthiness in the chemical industry, Stavian Chemical is proud to showcase One-Stop Shop at the K 2022 and become a strategic partner supporting the sustainable growth of European clients," said Stavian Chemical representative.

Proving its value to European clients, Stavian Chemical delivers innovative and sustainable solutions for customers and partners while maximizing values and prosperity for all stakeholders. In 2021, the company has developed a network of more than 21 offices and 40 warehouses across 30 countries. It also has served 14,000 partners across more than 100 countries, and this exponential business growth resulted in revenues of US$1.2 billion last year.

"Spurred on by the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Stavian Chemical has entered Europe with a strong proposition, bringing premium quality polymers from Vietnam, China, South Korea, and other countries that are priced competitively. We have also developed a bonded warehouse ecosystem in Europe. This expansion is ongoing and we want to ensure effective logistics, timing, and cost efficiency not only in the European market but also for our clients worldwide," he added.

About Stavian Chemical

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical - a member of the multi-industry and multi-national corporation Stavian Group - is a global chemical distributor and a leading eco-friendly biodegradable plastic packaging manufacturer. Stavian Chemical provides an exceptional 'One-Stop Shop' solution in B2B and global seamless connectivity with its offices across the globe.

With several accolades under the belt including being named the Top 22 largest chemical distributor worldwide and Top 6 in the Asia Pacific by the Independent Chemical & Energy Market Intelligence (ICIS) in 2021 and more recently the Corporate Excellence award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022, Stavian Chemical will continue to pave the way in the industry to provide holistic and end-to-end services in K 2022.

