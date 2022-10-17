Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:21 Covid oggi Toscana, 512 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 17 ottobre

10:17 Cina avanti con 'Zero Covid', in 'iPhone City' un milione in lockdown

09:54 Iran, incendio nella prigione di Evin: sono 8 i morti

09:41 Carburanti, prezzi di benzina e diesel oggi in Italia

09:37 Ucraina, droni su Kiev: il momento dell'attacco - Video

09:23 Ucraina, Borrell: "Russia sta perdendo guerra"

09:14 Cucchi, morta la mamma di Stefano e Ilaria

08:36 Sole e caldo, di nuovo estate con Ottobrata bis: ecco dove, previsioni meteo Italia

07:25 Ucraina, attacchi con droni kamikaze a Kiev - Video

07:15 Meloni-Berlusconi, oggi incontro del 'disgelo'

07:10 Mite, raggiunto in anticipo traguardo bonifica aree industriali abbandonate

07:03 Attività produttive ed edilizia, arriva la piattaforma digitale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Stavian Chemical leads the way with the 'One-Stop Shop' solution for the global plastics industry at K 2022

17 ottobre 2022 | 08.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavian Chemical, the 22nd largest global chemical distributor, is showcasing its exceptional  'One-Stop Shop' solution' and a wide range of polymers, affirming its leading position in the global plastics industry, especially in Europe, at booth C12, hall 7.2, during the K 2022.

The K 2022 is taking place from October 19 - 26 at the Fairground Düsseldorf to present new products and innovations from all sectors of the industry – from production to processing, to mechanical engineering while guided by three main themes: Circular Economy, Climate Protection, and Digitalization.

In line with this, Stavian Chemical's 'One-Stop Shop' concept is a crucial business solution connecting oil refineries and chemical manufacturers to hundreds of thousands of plastic manufacturers that contribute to the sustainable growth of each partner.

The 'One-Stop Shop' solution, comprising 12 specific business solutions, from in-depth customer-centricity advisory and financial support to warehousing and customs handling and clearing, provides a world-class full-service package for Stavian Chemical's customers and partners. This is in addition to the brand's strategic relationships with oil and gas conglomerates, top global multi-industrial corporations, and its decades of expertise in the logistics industry.

"The European plastics market is forecasted to grow by around 2% annually, reaching a volume of US$108 billion in 2031. As an international polymer distributor, and a major manufacturer of eco-friendly biodegradable packaging with high trustworthiness in the chemical industry, Stavian Chemical is proud to showcase One-Stop Shop at the K 2022 and become a strategic partner supporting the sustainable growth of European clients," said Stavian Chemical representative.

Proving its value to European clients, Stavian Chemical delivers innovative and sustainable solutions for customers and partners while maximizing values and prosperity for all stakeholders. In 2021, the company has developed a network of more than 21 offices and 40 warehouses across 30 countries. It also has served 14,000 partners across more than 100 countries, and this exponential business growth resulted in revenues of US$1.2 billion last year.

"Spurred on by the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), Stavian Chemical has entered Europe with a strong proposition, bringing premium quality polymers from Vietnam, China, South Korea, and other countries that are priced competitively. We have also developed a bonded warehouse ecosystem in Europe. This expansion is ongoing and we want to ensure effective logistics, timing, and cost efficiency not only in the European market but also for our clients worldwide," he added.

About Stavian Chemical

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Hanoi, Vietnam, Stavian Chemical - a member of the multi-industry and multi-national corporation Stavian Group - is a global chemical distributor and a leading eco-friendly biodegradable plastic packaging manufacturer. Stavian Chemical provides an exceptional 'One-Stop Shop' solution in B2B and global seamless connectivity with its offices across the globe. 

With several accolades under the belt including being named the Top 22 largest chemical distributor worldwide and Top 6 in the Asia Pacific by the Independent Chemical & Energy Market Intelligence (ICIS) in 2021 and more recently the Corporate Excellence award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022, Stavian Chemical will continue to pave the way in the industry to provide holistic and end-to-end services in K 2022.

For more information, visit the Stavian Chemical website at https://stavianchem.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921960/Stavian_Chemical_BoothC12.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921961/Stavian_Chemical.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stavian-chemical-leads-the-way-with-the-one-stop-shop-solution-for-the-global-plastics-industry-at-k-2022-301650497.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Chimica_E_Farmacia AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza showcasing its exceptional at booth C12 way percorso
Vedi anche
News to go
Xi: "Riunificazione con Taiwan va realizzata"
News to go
Nato, esercitazione fino al 30 ottobre per deterrenza nucleare
News to go
Clima, nuovo allarme Onu
News to go
Caro energia, a rischio la stagione dello sci
News to go
Siccità, nel 2023 potrebbe mancare lo zucchero
News to go
Energia, Gentiloni: "Verso tetti temporanei a prezzo gas"
News to go
Scritte contro La Russa a Garbatella, indagini Digos
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati in piazza il 22 ottobre
News to go
Abusi su figlia di 2 anni ripresi con cellulare e inviati online, arrestato
News to go
Crisi energetica, Copernicus: "Sarà un inverno mite"
News to go
Caro energia, gli italiani puntano sul pellet
Postava sul web abusi su figlia di 2 anni, arrestato - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza